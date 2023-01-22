ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

India’s businesses in Tanzania generated $3.68 billion in 2022

Chinedu Okafor
Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa
Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa
  • India and Tanzania strengthen trade ties. 
  • India’s investment in Tanzania recently hit $3.68 billion. 
  • These two countries share strong cultural and educational tie

According to the Prime Minister of Tanzania, Kassim Majaliwa, Tanzania received $3.68 billion in Indian investment during the previous fiscal year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He also noted during a delegation meeting of the Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) led by the Asian country’s Speaker, Om Birla,, that a total of 630 projects were registered by the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) during the period.

“This is a result of the government's efforts, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, to improve the investment environment,” he said.

Currently, India is Tanzania’s third largest trading partner, with bilateral trade worth $4.58 billion in 2021/2022.

India-Tanzania trade relations have been steadily growing in recent years. India is the second largest trading partner of Tanzania after China. In 2018-19, total trade between the two countries stood at US$ 1.26 billion.

According to the Citizen, a Tanzanian news publication, India’s relationship with Tanzania is set to be beneficial to over 6 million Tanzanian residents.

The report reads in part; “In June 2022, Indian companies signed an agreement with the government to develop $500 million water projects in 28 cities, which are expected to benefit over six million Tanzanians.”

In addition to trade, India and Tanzania share strong cultural and educational ties. Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has been supporting various cultural exchanges between the two countries.

India also provides scholarships to Tanzanian students under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme. India-Tanzania trade relations have the potential to further expand in the coming years.

India and Tanzania have the opportunity to explore new avenues for trade and investment. India could help Tanzania in areas such as renewable energy, agro-processing, dairy, food processing, and pharmaceuticals.

India could also explore the potential of investing in digital infrastructure and e-commerce in Tanzania. India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed strong and friendly ties. The two countries have the potential to further enhance their economic and trade relations, which would be beneficial for both countries.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

India’s businesses in Tanzania generated $3.68 billion in 2022

India’s businesses in Tanzania generated $3.68 billion in 2022

5 of the most interesting takeaways from the U.S Treasury Secretary’s visit to Africa

5 of the most interesting takeaways from the U.S Treasury Secretary’s visit to Africa

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

Firm that prints Kenya's currency suspends operations in Nairobi

Firm that prints Kenya's currency suspends operations in Nairobi

City traders refuse to relocate to Sh600 million Uhuru Business Park

City traders refuse to relocate to Sh600 million Uhuru Business Park

Here are the African countries with improved inflation rates in the new year

Here are the African countries with improved inflation rates in the new year

See why over 3000 mining licenses have been revoked in Nigeria

See why over 3000 mining licenses have been revoked in Nigeria

Fitch predicts slow economic growth for Ghana in 2023

Fitch predicts slow economic growth for Ghana in 2023

The United states has its eyes on Africa’s growing economy and its young population

The United states has its eyes on Africa’s growing economy and its young population

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jollof rice is usually served with chicken

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Most Powerful African Passports

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Libya has Africa's largest oil reserves, estimated at 48 billion barrels, but production and exports have slumped dramatically through years of crisis

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt