The controversy started around the time of the country’s most recent civil unrest. #Endsars protest which ran through the better part of 2021’s last quarter, saw the Nigerian government get into a very ugly dispute with Nigerian youths over the police system in the country.
Is the Vice president of Nigeria contradicting his own administration’s stance on cryptocurrency
The subject of cryptocurrency in Nigeria has been a very controversial one, since October 2020.
The Nigerian youths had grown weary of the corruption and extrajudicial practices that marred the Nigerian police force, and as a result, they protested.
Before long, what started as a protest quickly digressed into an ugly dispute between young Nigerians and its government.
As a result, the Nigerian government began taking action to quell the protest including freezing protesters' bank accounts and banning access to Twitter. Soon after the Nigerian government banned the use of cryptocurrency, effectively crippling a lot of young Nigerians who dealt in cryptocurrency.
Since then, cryptocurrency has become somewhat of a taboo in Nigeria, which is why the vice president’s recent push for the Central Bank of Nigeria to adopt blockchain technology comes as a surprise.
During his keynote address at the 3rd edition of the Nigeria digital economy summit (NDES) in Abuja, the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo hinted that Nigeria, “may need to again expand the range of banking licenses available to enable more players in the financial mediation value chain.”
He gave a full address, listing the benefits of cryptocurrency and highlighting the fact that it could be the future of banking. He noted that the orthodox central banking system may soon become obsolete, urging Nigeria to further broaden the scope of its banking licenses.
The vice president of Nigeria is known for some of his more progressive ideas, so his take on cryptocurrency would have been expected assuming his administration was not aggressively opposed to the use of cryptocurrency.
It is also interesting to note that while the Nigerian government has placed a ban on digital transactions, it has also expressed interest in monopolizing the use of digital currencies within the country with the creation of the e-naira.
This could be what the vice president is alluding to. He did in fact mention during the event that clear rules must be set to support crypto markets and trading in other digital assets.
The idea of centralizing what was intended to be a decentralized system is not far-fetched for a government that takes grievance with the allowance of the free speech social media affords its users.
Vice President Osibanjo may have the right idea about cryptocurrency, and his speech may be an indirect protest against the country's ban on cryptocurrency. On the other hand, his speech may just be in line with the monopolization of digital assets the government is pushing for.
