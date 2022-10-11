Is the Vice president of Nigeria contradicting his own administration’s stance on cryptocurrency

Google

The Nigerian youths had grown weary of the corruption and extrajudicial practices that marred the Nigerian police force, and as a result, they protested.

Before long, what started as a protest quickly digressed into an ugly dispute between young Nigerians and its government.

As a result, the Nigerian government began taking action to quell the protest including freezing protesters' bank accounts and banning access to Twitter. Soon after the Nigerian government banned the use of cryptocurrency, effectively crippling a lot of young Nigerians who dealt in cryptocurrency.

Since then, cryptocurrency has become somewhat of a taboo in Nigeria, which is why the vice president’s recent push for the Central Bank of Nigeria to adopt blockchain technology comes as a surprise.

During his keynote address at the 3rd edition of the Nigeria digital economy summit (NDES) in Abuja, the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo hinted that Nigeria, “may need to again expand the range of banking licenses available to enable more players in the financial mediation value chain.”

He gave a full address, listing the benefits of cryptocurrency and highlighting the fact that it could be the future of banking. He noted that the orthodox central banking system may soon become obsolete, urging Nigeria to further broaden the scope of its banking licenses.

The vice president of Nigeria is known for some of his more progressive ideas, so his take on cryptocurrency would have been expected assuming his administration was not aggressively opposed to the use of cryptocurrency.

It is also interesting to note that while the Nigerian government has placed a ban on digital transactions, it has also expressed interest in monopolizing the use of digital currencies within the country with the creation of the e-naira.

This could be what the vice president is alluding to. He did in fact mention during the event that clear rules must be set to support crypto markets and trading in other digital assets.

The idea of centralizing what was intended to be a decentralized system is not far-fetched for a government that takes grievance with the allowance of the free speech social media affords its users.