Isabel dos Santos and her siblings want amnesty from Angola following their father's death

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of late President Jose Eduardo dos Santos of Angola, yesterday issued a letter alongside some of her siblings seeking amnesty from the Angolan Government.

Isabel dos Santos and her siblings want amnesty from Angola following their father's death (Image Source; Getty Images)

Ms Santos, who was until recently regarded as Africa's richest woman, is seeking to end months-long 'judicial and institutional processes' against her family and their close allies.

The letter, which was published by Portuguese news agency Lusa, also demanded an official apology from the Angolan Government over the way the former Angolan President was treated after he was replaced by current President Joao Lourenco.

The family said if these conditions are met, the remains of the former President would be released for a proper state burial after the upcoming Angolan general election in August. In the meantime, the body of the former Angolan leader is still in Portugal where he died on July 8 of natural causes.

Recall that Isabel dos Santos and most of her family members 'fell from grace' shortly after their father left office in 2017.

President Joao Lourenco's fight against corruption seemed to focus on the Santos family and their close allies, causing Ms Santos to speak out repeatedly accusing the incumbent President of political witch hunting.

But her protests and claim of innocence failed to yield any results, as she had since been fired from her position as Chairwoman of Sonangol, the state-owned oil company. More so, her assets were frozen both in Angola and Portugal.

The Santos family dominated Angolan politics and economy for years. And many believe most family members, especially Isabel dos Santos, were able to enrich themselves with state resources.

