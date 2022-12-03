RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

It would take Nigeria 300 years to build world class infrastructures according to the World Bank

Chinedu Okafor
Buhari-World-Bank
Buhari-World-Bank
  • Nigeria currently has an infrastructure problem.
  • The government has in the past solicited funds for the development of infrastructures.
  • The World Bank says Nigeria would need 300 years to fill its infrastructure gap at its current pace of development.

The World bank recently assessed Nigeria’s capacity to build the kind of infrastructures the country is currently seeking funding for.

Recommended articles

The assessment shows that Nigeria’s current level of infrastructure is low, and it would take quite a lot to get it to where it needs to be. It also noted that there is a huge discrepancy with the country’s level of borrowing and its infrastructures.

The Nigerian government has in the past justified its borrowing expenditure by asserting that the funds would be used to build state of the art infrastructures.

Last month, the president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari , explained his rationale behind the Nigerian government's borrowing, stating that it is imperative that infrastructures are built to create more opportunities to grow the Nigerian economy, and for this to happen the government needs external aid.

“We have also continued to accelerate our infrastructure development through serviceable and transparent borrowing, improved capital inflow and increased revenue generation by expanding the tax bases and prudent management of investment proceeds in the Sovereign Wealth Fund.” The president said.

However, the World Bank has disclosed that Nigeria’s physical infrastructure gap would likely reach $3tn in the next 30 years, and at this rate, it would take the country 300 years to close the infrastructure gap, which would cost the country 4% of its yearly GDP.

The Bank’s public finance review report on Nigeria reads in part; “the level and quality of Nigeria’s infrastructure quality is low, with the country ranked 132 out of 137 countries for infrastructure in the 2018 Global Competitive Index. Nigeria’s physical infrastructure gap is estimated to reach $3tn over the next 30 years.”

The report also discloses that Nigeria’s development outcomes were among the lowest globally.

Nigeria’s debt burden currently stands at about N66.61tn, including N23.77tn from the CBN and N42.84tn from domestic and foreign creditors.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

It would take Nigeria 300 years to build world class infrastructures according to the World Bank

It would take Nigeria 300 years to build world class infrastructures according to the World Bank

Has Uganda successfully dealt with its Ebola endemic or should the country still be worried?

Has Uganda successfully dealt with its Ebola endemic or should the country still be worried?

Rwanda receives military funding from the European Union for its war in Mozambique

Rwanda receives military funding from the European Union for its war in Mozambique

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

10 interesting things to know about Iwaju a Disney production based on an African culture

10 interesting things to know about Iwaju a Disney production based on an African culture

The decision of Zambia’s president to sell his private jet for a cheaper one is being met with backlash

The decision of Zambia’s president to sell his private jet for a cheaper one is being met with backlash

President William Ruto finally launches his hustler’s scheme

President William Ruto finally launches his hustler’s scheme

Exclusive: Africa is completely ready for wide-use of electric vehicles and in 5 years time half of the vehicles on Africa’s roads will be electric

Exclusive: Africa is completely ready for wide-use of electric vehicles and in 5 years time half of the vehicles on Africa’s roads will be electric

Nigeria set to stop importation of refined oil and refine its own oil by 2023

Nigeria set to stop importation of refined oil and refine its own oil by 2023

Trending

Airplanes

See the 15 African countries that have agreed to merge their aviation industries

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

After 4 decades, the world’s longest-serving president is set to continue his tenure

Hakainde Hichilema

The decision of Zambia’s president to sell his private jet for a cheaper one is being met with backlash

Kenyan Advanced Institute for Science and Technology

Top 5 things to know about Kenya’s new tech city the African Silicon Valley