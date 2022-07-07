Iyin Aboyeji deactivates Twitter account moments after Kenya's Assets Recovery Agency accused Flutterwave of fraud and money laundering

The report, backed with shocking pieces of evidence, caused an uproar on social media after the co-founders of Flutterwave were accused of engaging in impersonation, insider trading and inappropriate behaviours in the workplace.

Shortly after the report was published, Iyin Aboyeji, one of the co-founders of Flutterwave, broke his silence by distancing himself from different allegations brought against the company he founded in 2016.

Iyin, in a series of tweets, denied knowing about the unethical conduct and sexual harassment levied against Gbenga Agboola, co-founder and current CEO of the company. He also noted that the report was an attack on his reputation and livelihood, stressing that he would take legal action against Hundeyin over the alleged 'libellous publication'.

"The attack on my reputation and livelihood by a purveyor of yellow journalism pursuing a mission of personal vendetta is surprising and regrettable but not unexpected. Success does have its price. As the author has subsequently admitted – this article does not implicate me in any wrongdoing, but he only maliciously slandered me because, according to him, we don't like each other," he tweeted.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to clear my name from such a grave accusation. As promised, I will be following up with necessary steps on appropriate legal action against the libellous publication and its enabler."

Though it has been months since the allegations surfaced, social media users are not one to forget, and from time to time, the former Flutterwave co-founder still receives backlash.

It appears that Iyin may have caved into the pressure from social media as he has now deactivated his Twitter account shortly after Kenyan authorities announced they had frozen bank accounts linked to Flutterwave.

BI Africa

Business Insider Africa gathered that Kenya's Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) had obtained a court order to freeze the $52.5 million (Sh6.2 billion) linked to the Nigerian fintech firm. The funds were frozen from multiple bank accounts, including Guaranty Trust Bank, Co-operative Bank, Ecobank and KCB.

The Kenyan agency, which believes the funds were proceeds of fraud, said it would ultimately file a petition to have the funds forfeited to the Kenyan Government. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Following the negative trail online, Iyin allegedly deactivated his Twitter account, and here are some reactions to him deactivating his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Flutterwave has vehemently denied any involvement in fraudulent activities. In a statement issued via its website, the company described the allegation of fraud as a calculated attempt to smear its reputation.

"Claims of financial improprieties involving the company in Kenya are entirely false and are being circulated as part of a disinformation campaign. Flutterwave has been a target of deliberate false media reports and misrepresentations," the payments company said.