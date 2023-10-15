Johan Rupert, Africa's second richest, sees net worth plummet by $3.7 billion in 90 days

On July 14, 2023, the 73-year-old business magnate had a net worth of $14.4 billion. However, his wealth has decreased significantly, now amounting to $10.7 billion, representing a notable 25.6% reduction.

This shift in Rupert's wealth is closely tied to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the performance of the luxury goods industry.

The primary driving force behind this dramatic turn of events is the decrease in the market value of his 10.18% stake in Richemont, the renowned Swiss luxury conglomerate celebrated for its iconic brands, including Cartier, Montblanc, and Van Cleef & Arpels

Over the past three months, Richemont's shares, which are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, have witnessed a significant decline of 31.2%, Nairametrics reported.

This decline led to the company's market capitalization falling below the CHF 55 billion ($60 billion) threshold, resulting in the market value of Rupert's stake in Richemont dropping to less than $7.2 billion.

The drop in the company's valuation mirrors the wider challenges faced by the luxury sector, as demonstrated by LVMH shares hitting a year-to-date low.

Notably, the Bernard Arnault-owned conglomerate, LVMH, reported a sales growth of 9% in Q3 2023, a significant drop from the previous quarter’s 17%.

LVMH, the world’s largest luxury firm, often serves as a barometer for the luxury goods sector.

LVMH and Richemont have faced challenges in the U.S. market. Forbes reports that LVMH experienced a modest 1% decrease in sales during the second quarter, while Richemont's first-quarter revenue in the Americas declined by 2%.

Interestingly, these were the only geographical markets where they encountered setbacks.

LVMH and Richemont have identified their lacklustre U.S. performance as being influenced by a specific group of consumers known as "aspirational consumers."