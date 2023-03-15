ADVERTISEMENT
Kamala Harris’s visit to Africa is intended to engender some economic growth on the continent

Chinedu Okafor
Vice President Kamala Harris
  • The US Vice President, Kamala Harris would be paying a week-long visit to Africa. 
  • During this trip, she would visit, Zambia, Ghana, and Tanzania, where she would meet with the head of state of these countries. 
  • The Vice President’s visit is meant to bolster diplomatic and economic ties with Africa.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris will travel to Africa sometime in March, to bolster diplomatic and economic ties on the continent, her office announced Monday, becoming the most senior Biden administration official to visit the continent.

This visit by Kamala Harris, much like the United States secretary of the treasury, Janet Louise Yellen’s trip is a result of China and Russia’s growing influence on the continent, amongst other issues. And like the US secretary of the treasury, Kamala Harris would be visiting three African countries, including, Tanzania, Zambia, and Ghana. In Yellen’s case, she visited Zambia, South Africa, and Senegal.

This would be Kamala Harris’s first visit to the continent since becoming vice president, and it will be the first time a Black US vice president visits the region, amplifying Harris’ historic role and high-profile trip.

She is scheduled to meet with Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo, Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan, and Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema to discuss issues such as democracy, economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

A statement from Kirsten Allen, Kamala Harris’s press secretary, reads in part “throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.”

Kristen Allen also added that before departing for her week-long trip to Zambia and returning to Washington, Kamala Harris will first stop in Ghana, then Tanzania, and finally Zambia, the vice president will meet separately with the leaders of the three nations to talk about “regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues.”

The US vice president wants to follow through on the commitments made at the December US-Africa Leaders Summit, which the president of the United States, Joe Biden, hosted in Washington with the attendance of close to 50 African leaders. At the time, Harris framed the US as the better option over Beijing and Moscow in her remarks.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

