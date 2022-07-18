RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kandon Technologies dismisses reports of alleged money laundering in Kenya

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByKandon

Kandon Technologies Limited
Kandon Technologies Limited

The Management and Board of Directors of Kandon Technologies Limited have issued a statement following media reports accusing the company of being a conduit for international money laundering in Kenya.

Recommended articles

The reports came on the back of a court ruling that ordered freezing the company's account with United Bank for Africa (UBA) following an ex-parte application from the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) of Kenya.

Kandon stated that the ARA application was made on an unsubstantiated suspicion of laundering money in the country.

"The allegations in the media are entirely false, and we are doing everything by the law to prove that.

"Setting the record straight, Kandon Technologies is a liquidity management startup offering treasury solutions, alternative trading, and related financial services. Kandon addresses the numerous challenges businesses face with accessing easy financial services. We have facilitated transactions for a host of our partners doing legitimate businesses, and we have records of these transactions, which are available and can be verified," the statement read.

The company went on to state: "Kandon Technologies has been cooperating with the ARA and other relevant stakeholders for several months to resolve this. We have also started working directly with the banks who have carried out KYC on us and are aware of the nature of our transactions and beneficiaries.

"As a company, we have always adhered with applicable regulatory requirements in our transactions and engaged with regulatory bodies to stay compliant. We pledge to continue working with regulatory bodies and all relevant stakeholders to prove our innocence and straighten the records."

#FeatureByKandon

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

New report discredits popular narrative, reveals how African countries are three times more indebted to Western firms than to Chinese lenders

African countries are three times more indebted to Western firms than to Chinese lenders

African countries that could follow Sri Lanka into economic chaos [Analysis]

People hold a banner as they protest against hiked in pump price by the government during a worker's rally at Gani Fawehinmi Partk, Ojota district in Lagos on January 13, 2012. The government and Labour are scheduled to meet again tomorrow to resolve the stalement at yesterday's meeting in order to put an end to on-going strike following government scrapping of fuel subsidy. AFP PHOTO/ PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

Top 10 African countries with the highest number of millionaires in 2022

Downtown Johannesburg (Image Source: FT)

Which types of businesses are the best to start where you live?

Which types of businesses are the best to start where you live?