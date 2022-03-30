RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya Airways reports $130.5 million net loss for FY 2021

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Kenya Airways
Kenya Airways
  • The company said it was able to reduce its annual net loss by implementing various cost containment measures.
  • Recall that the COVID-19 pandemic had taken a serious toll on the African aviation industry, resulting in a collective loss of $10.21 billion in 2020 and $8.6 billion in 2021, respectively.
  • However, Kenya Airways' financial troubles pre-dates the pandemic as the company last reported a profit in 2012.

Kenya Airways reported a net loss of $130.5 million (Sh15.8 billion) for the financial year ended December 31st, 2021.

Recommended articles

Business Insider Africa understands that this indicates a 56.58% decrease when compared to the net loss of $313.2 million (Sh36.2 billion) which the airline reported during the comparable period in 2020.

The company explained that it was able to reduce its annual net loss by implementing various cost containment measures, whilst preserving and diversifying its revenue. Specifically, operating expenses were cut by 3.62%.

READ: Nigeria gives new date for the launch of its much anticipated national airline

While speaking during a recently-held investor earnings call, the company's Board Chairman, Michael Joseph, gave further insight into the restructuring efforts that aided the reduction in losses.

"2021 was challenging for the aviation industry. Just when travel restrictions were easing up and recovery was looking good, the Omicron Variant disrupted upward growth. We continued with our efforts to improve our flexibility and service offering to customers. The restructuring and transformation initiatives made during the year 2020 lockdown contributed immensely to the recovery during the second half of the financial year 2021," the Chairman said.

READ: As hopes for Kenya Airways' nationalisation bid falters, the airline is now seeking to restructure its many debts

He stressed that improvement would have been better if the Omicron Variant of the Coronavirus pandemic hadn't hampered recovery efforts.

Recall that the pandemic had taken a serious toll on the global aviation industry. While the negative impact led to African airlines losing a collective $10.21 billion in 2020, losses declined slightly to $8.6 billion in 2021.

And as Business Insider Africa earlier reported, the African Airlines Association (Afraa) has estimated that African airlines could lose an additional $4.9 billion in 2022.

READ: African airlines lost a collective $8.6 billion in 2021 and could lose another $4.9 billion in 2022

Do note, however, that Kenya Airways' financial troubles pre-dates that pandemic. As a matter of fact, the last time the company reported a profit was in 2012. Since then, it has reported losses for nine consecutive years.

Earlier this year, the Kenyan Government disclosed that it had made provisions to bailout the heavily national carrier with sum of $176 million.

READ: The Kenyan Government will inject $176 million in heavily-indebted Kenya Airways

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

10 best international airports in Africa

15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores

15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Aliko Dangote drops to No. 80 on billionaire list but remains the richest person in Africa

Aliko Dangote