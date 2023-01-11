ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya and Tanzania tear down 23 trade barriers hindering their commercial relationship

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto and President Samia Hassan Suluhu
President William Ruto and President Samia Hassan Suluhu
  • Kenya and Tanzania are working together to tear down trade barriers between them.
  • So far they have resolved 23 restrictive regulations that have weighed down on their economic partnership.
  • As a result, they are recording higher profit margins. 

Kenya and Tanzania have gone the extra mile in their mission to strengthen their trade relations by taking down 23 restrictive trade barriers that had stifled business transactions between the pair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This move is indicative of both country’s current administrative ideologies. The presidents of both nations, president Willam Ruto of Kenya and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, have spoken passionately about strengthening trade ties with fellow African nations, and have been very proactive in pursuing this goal.

Co-incidentally, they both initiated plans to build railways that cut across their borders and into other East African territories, in order to reduce logistics when transporting goods to their partner states. So the move between both nations to tear down their trade barriers comes as no surprise.

An extract from the Report for General Economic and Commercial Affairs Sector, a sector working group for the budget preparation, reads; “The over achievement was as a result of collaborations between Kenya and the United Republic of Tanzania to resolve NTBs to create market access.”

A new document reveals that President Ruto had initially initiated plans to deconstruct about seven of these non-tariff barriers, in 2021, but later decided to address 31 of them.

13 of these were resolved in 2021, easing Kenya’s trade access to Tanzania and boosting the country’s bottom-line with Tanzania to Sh192.4 billion.

This milestone follows President Hassan’s visit to Kenya in May 2021, and marks the first time trade between Kenya and Tanzania crossed the Sh100 billion.

The month after President Hassan’s visit to Kenya, the Joint Trade Committee, a bilateral organ comprising officials from Kenya and Tanzania was established, and mandated to identify and resolve trade complications between both nations, to which the body quickly pointed out 60 tariff and non-tariff barriers.

Among these were, customs clearance of soft drinks made in their territories, removal of inspection fees on processed products with a standardization mark including wheat flour, and elimination of roaming calling fees following Tanzania’s entry into the Common Network Area.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The World Bank projects that Nigeria’s economy could take a significant hit in 2023

The World Bank projects that Nigeria’s economy could take a significant hit in 2023

Kenya and Tanzania tear down 23 trade barriers hindering their commercial relationship

Kenya and Tanzania tear down 23 trade barriers hindering their commercial relationship

Kenya's biggest restaurant chain Java put on sale for billions

Kenya's biggest restaurant chain Java put on sale for billions

Djibouti signs a $1 billion deal with Honk Kong to build a spaceport in the horn of Africa

Djibouti signs a $1 billion deal with Honk Kong to build a spaceport in the horn of Africa

How a friend’s visit inspired me to change my career

How a friend’s visit inspired me to change my career

Making new year's resolutions? Here are 4 great suggestions

Making new year's resolutions? Here are 4 great suggestions

Best African countries for entrepreneurship

Best African countries for entrepreneurship

Chicken remains the most popular dish among Kenyans, both online and offline

Chicken remains the most popular dish among Kenyans, both online and offline

Africa’s second richest man Johann Rupert adds $400 million to his net-worth in week one of 2023

Africa’s second richest man Johann Rupert adds $400 million to his net-worth in week one of 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

Lagos

10 most populated countries in Africa heading into the new year

Tanzania

Here are the best African destinations to visit in 2023, according to CNN

Dry-foods in Uganda

Based on recent statistics, business in Uganda is becoming very attractive to investors