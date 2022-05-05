RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya's standards agency investigates popular noodles brand Indomie; here's why

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Kenya Bureau of Standards investigates Indomie
Kenya Bureau of Standards investigates Indomie
  • The investigation became necessary following the discovery of potentially harmful residues of aflatoxins and pesticides in some Indomie samples by Egyptian authorities.
  • The discovery resulted in over 700 cartons of Indomie being pulled from supermarket shelves across Egypt.
  • It is uncertain at this point whether safety agencies in other African countries would be launching similar probes, seeing as the product is widely-consumed across the continent.

Popular noodles brand, Indomie, is currently being investigated by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) due to safety concerns, local media reported.

Recommended articles

The standards agency launched its investigation one month after more than 700 cartons of the widely-consumed noodles brand were pulled off supermarket shelves in Egypt.

READ: There's a positive outlook for mass grocery retail in Ghana as household spending increases

Business Insider Africa gathered that the Egyptian Public Authority for Food Safety took the action after discovering potentially harmful residues of aflatoxins and pesticides in some samples of the product.

Speaking to Business Daily, KEBS' Managing Director Bernard Njiraini, assured that samples of Indomie products would be tested across Kenya in order to certify their fitness for consumption. The tests would inform the next cause of action, he said.

“Kebs is committed to protecting consumers and will engage the relevant bodies including Common Market for East and Southern Africa (Comesa) and Egypt to establish the batches and ascertain if these batches were imported into the country… Meanwhile we shall draw samples for testing and if the contaminants are present we shall withdraw the products from the market.”

READ: Indonesia's threat to ban oil palm exports worries consumers across Africa — could Nigeria and other African exporters save the day?

Note that the company that distributes Indomie in the East African country —Salim Wazaran Kenya —has yet to react officially to the development. Instead, the company said it would issue a statement at its own schedule.

READ: Nigeria, Ghana, other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa could experience worsened food insecurity as food inflation soars -IMF

The Indomie noodle brand is widely-consumed across Africa, including Nigeria where it controls the markets share. It is uncertain at this point whether the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other safety agencies across the continent would also be launching their separate probes following the health scare.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Strive Masiyiwa surpasses Patrice Motsepe to become the richest black man in Southern Africa

Mr Strive Masiyiwa, who has attained British citizenship was been named the first black billionaire in the United Kingdom.

10 best universities in Africa

University of Cape Town

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage per month

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage

Africa Wealth Report 2022: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Kenya — together account for over 50% of the continent’s total wealth

Downtown Johannesburg (Image Source: FT)