ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya joins the fight to end hunger by 2030

Chinedu Okafor
Mithika Linturi
Mithika Linturi
  • Kenya commits to the fight to end world hunger. 
  • This commitment was made during the annual global Agriculture Ministers’ Conference. 
  • The conference’s theme for the year was “Food Systems Transformation: A Worldwide Response to Multiple Crises.”

Kenya, alongside 16 other nations, has committed to the fight against food insecurity, and end hunger by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This recent development came during the 2023 Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) in Berlin, Germany. During this programme the Kenyan government promised to be proactive in working towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in order to address food insecurity.

The annual global Agriculture Ministers’ Conference whose theme for this year was “Food Systems Transformation: A Worldwide Response to Multiple Crises,” had approximately 64 national representatives from all across the globe.

Mithika Linturi, Kenya’s Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary, who was at the forefront of this conversation, noted that Kenya is dedicated to this cause, and is all in to promote sustainable and resilient food systems by enabling the agricultural and food sectors to produce sustainably, close the inequality gap and recover quickly from crises.

“We recognise that agriculture is economically and socially viable and provides a decent income and decent working conditions for farmers and rural communities. Particular attention needs to be given to smallholders, women, youth and people in vulnerable and marginalized groups in order to achieve food security,” he said.

Linturi, also noted that he alongside agricultural ministers from committed nations would work hand in hand in securing safe and nutritious food for the globe, which would both be available, accessible and affordable.

The minister also noted that his office would work to encourage youth participation in agriculture, particularly youths residing in the rural areas.

“In line with the 2023 global agriculture Ministers conference, my Ministry will initiate strategies to attract the youth to join farming across the country,” he said.

“The Kenyan government is already distributing subsidized fertilizer to farmers and we expect this to boost our yields when our farmers harvest their crops,” the minister added.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya joins the fight to end hunger by 2030

Kenya joins the fight to end hunger by 2030

India’s businesses in Tanzania generated $3.68 billion in 2022

India’s businesses in Tanzania generated $3.68 billion in 2022

5 of the most interesting takeaways from the U.S Treasury Secretary’s visit to Africa

5 of the most interesting takeaways from the U.S Treasury Secretary’s visit to Africa

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

Firm that prints Kenya's currency suspends operations in Nairobi

Firm that prints Kenya's currency suspends operations in Nairobi

City traders refuse to relocate to Sh600 million Uhuru Business Park

City traders refuse to relocate to Sh600 million Uhuru Business Park

Here are the African countries with improved inflation rates in the new year

Here are the African countries with improved inflation rates in the new year

See why over 3000 mining licenses have been revoked in Nigeria

See why over 3000 mining licenses have been revoked in Nigeria

Fitch predicts slow economic growth for Ghana in 2023

Fitch predicts slow economic growth for Ghana in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jollof rice is usually served with chicken

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Most Powerful African Passports

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Libya has Africa's largest oil reserves, estimated at 48 billion barrels, but production and exports have slumped dramatically through years of crisis

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt