Kenya: President Ruto reinstates fuel subsidies amidst soaring pump prices

The decision aims to cushion consumers from the impact of soaring pump prices triggered by the recent arrival of a more economical fuel consignment, which had sent shockwaves through the oil market.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) swiftly stepped in, keeping fuel prices steady in the latest review cycle by reintroducing subsidies.

This move averted the looming possibility of pump prices crossing the Ksh200 ($1.39) threshold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Epra's statement noted, "In order to cushion consumers from the spike in pump prices as a consequence of the increased landed costs, the government has opted to stabilise pump prices for the August-September pricing cycle."

The assurance comes as a welcome relief for consumers facing escalating costs.

Under the reintroduced subsidies, petrol prices remain unchanged at Ksh194.68 ($1.35) per litre, diesel holds at Ksh179.67 ($1.25) per litre, and kerosene stands at Ksh169.48 ($1.18) per litre.

Furthermore, Epra revealed that the government plans to compensate oil marketing companies from the Petroleum Development Fund for the potential price differentials.

This move aims to address concerns of potential market distortions arising from an influx of relatively low-priced fuel stock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three months ago, Kenya phased out its fuel subsidy program, adhering to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions. The initial removal of subsidies led to significant price hikes in the fuel sector.