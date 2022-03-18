RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya set to receive $750 million from World Bank for budgetary support

Emmanuel Abara Benson
  • The loan will help Kenya to manage its budget deficit which currently stands at 8.1% of the GDP.
  • One important condition for the loan is that the East African country must carry out necessary reforms aimed at curbing financial misappropriation and corruption.
  • Kenya is heavily indebted was recently red-flagged by Standard Bank Group as one of the five African countries that could soon experience debt risks.

The World Bank said it has approved a $750 million loan for Kenya, aimed at supporting the East African country's 2022 budget.

Recommended articles

Business Insider Africa gathered that the approval was given on the condition that Kenya must carry out necessary reforms in its public procurement procedures, aimed at curtailing corruption.

READ: Debt in low-income [African] countries has climbed to unprecedented heights, and there're more worrisome trends

One of these recommended reforms is that Kenya should establish an electronic platform for public procurements. The goal for this is to encourage transparency, thus curtailing corruption. Part of the statement by the World Bank said:

“By the end of 2023, the program aims to have five strategically selected ministries, departments, and agencies, procuring all goods and services through the electronic procurement platform.”

READ: Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia and 30 others are on the World Bank's heavily indebted poor countries' list

Do note that the $750 million loan that has been approved is the second tranche of a credit facility that was launched for Kenya in 2020, after the East African country qualified for the World Bank's Development Policy Operations (DPO). The DPO programme makes it possible for the World Bank to lend directly to government treasuries, instead of financing particular projects.

The first tranche of the credit facility was disbursed to Kenya in June 2021. The loan comes with an annual interest rate of 3.0%.

Recall that early last month, the Kenyan Government announced that it was planning to expand its 2022 budget, by spending an additional $956.7 million. Reuters observed that the move would inevitably increase the country's fiscal budget to 8.1% of GDP from an initial 7.5%. It also occasioned the need for the East African country to source for more revenue.

READ: Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia and 2 other African countries are about to experience serious debt risks

Like most African countries, Kenya already owes a lot of debts. Statistics obtained from Statista put the country's gross debt in relation to GDP at 69.7% as of 2021.

Recently, Standard Bank Group red-flagged the East African country —along with four other countries namely Ghana, Ethiopia, Zambia and Angola —as African countries that could soon experience serious debt risks.

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

