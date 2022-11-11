RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya shows solidarity with another of its neighbor as it spends $37 million on military expenses for DR Congo

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Annual General Meeting in Nairobi
President William Ruto at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Annual General Meeting in Nairobi
  • Kenya has decided to aid DRC in its military mission against guerrilla forces.
  • The Kenyan government approved $37 million and the deployment of 1000 of its soldiers to DRC.
  • The move is being by opposition lawmakers in Kenya. 

The Kenyan government is aiding the Democratic Republic of Congo in its fight against national insecurity.

Recommended articles

The parliamentary members of Kenya’s current administration have approved $37 million to service its 1000 troops being sent to join Congolese forces on a 6-month mission.

The approval was given on Wednesday, two days after Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale met the parliamentary defense committee.

According to the committee, the money will be spent on equipment, allowances, and operations for the more than 900 soldiers joining the East African Community Regional Force that will support Congolese forces against armed groups.

The question that has been raised by opposition lawmakers is why the Kenyan government would spend so much on regional missions when security threats within its own borders require immediate attention.

This sentiment is similar to how Kenyans felt about the relief package their government sent to Somalia when the country itself is on the verge of an all-out food crisis. Read the story here.

However, the President of the country, President William Ruto has called the mission “necessary and urgent” and laid heavy emphasis on regional security.

The entire debacle originated from the cold war between DRC and Rwanda, both of whom are very suspicious of each other. Both countries have accused each other of backing malicious groups, and as a result, have found themselves on the cusps of a diplomatic crisis.

The Kenyan forces will be based in Goma, the largest city in the eastern DRC. The regional force, agreed upon by heads of state in June and led by a Kenyan commander, also has two battalions from Uganda, two from Burundi, and one from South Sudan.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How to get a China work visa

How to get a China work visa

10 African cities with the highest cost of living in 2022

10 African cities with the highest cost of living in 2022

Kenya shows solidarity with another of its neighbor as it spends $37 million on military expenses for DR Congo

Kenya shows solidarity with another of its neighbor as it spends $37 million on military expenses for DR Congo

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has a few surprising cameos — here they all are

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has a few surprising cameos — here they all are

See alarming rise in price of basic commodities in Ghana as inflation reaches all-time high of 40%

See alarming rise in price of basic commodities in Ghana as inflation reaches all-time high of 40%

Rwandan-based company, OX Delivers named on Time’s 2022 best inventions list

Rwandan-based company, OX Delivers named on Time’s 2022 best inventions list

Health insurance is now worth the price of junk and waste materials in Nigeria

Health insurance is now worth the price of junk and waste materials in Nigeria

Is Hushpuppi movie rights in safe hands or should movie lovers begin to panic?

Is Hushpuppi movie rights in safe hands or should movie lovers begin to panic?

Uganda's public debt hit 50% GDP amid huge infrastructural projects and growing volatilities in the global market

Uganda's public debt hit 50% GDP amid huge infrastructural projects and growing volatilities in the global market

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Elon Musk is laying off thousands of Twitter workers.Dave Smith/Business Insider

Elon Musk is on the verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghanaian staff

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world

Hushpuppi in US detention

Controversial Nigerian figure Hushpuppi has been sentenced to 11 years in prison