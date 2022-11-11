Kenya shows solidarity with another of its neighbor as it spends $37 million on military expenses for DR Congo

The parliamentary members of Kenya’s current administration have approved $37 million to service its 1000 troops being sent to join Congolese forces on a 6-month mission.

The approval was given on Wednesday, two days after Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale met the parliamentary defense committee.

According to the committee, the money will be spent on equipment, allowances, and operations for the more than 900 soldiers joining the East African Community Regional Force that will support Congolese forces against armed groups.

The question that has been raised by opposition lawmakers is why the Kenyan government would spend so much on regional missions when security threats within its own borders require immediate attention.

This sentiment is similar to how Kenyans felt about the relief package their government sent to Somalia when the country itself is on the verge of an all-out food crisis. Read the story here.

However, the President of the country, President William Ruto has called the mission “necessary and urgent” and laid heavy emphasis on regional security.

The entire debacle originated from the cold war between DRC and Rwanda, both of whom are very suspicious of each other. Both countries have accused each other of backing malicious groups, and as a result, have found themselves on the cusps of a diplomatic crisis.