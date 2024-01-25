Kenya strikes large deposits of conflict-linked minerals used in phones, laptops

The Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Salim Mvurya made this known on Wednesday. According to him, adequate deposits of coltan have been found in six counties, The East African reported.

Coltan is used primarily for the production of tantalum capacitors, used in mobile phones, laptops and almost every kind of electronic device. These metals have particular electric conductivity, increase magnetic capacity, resist heat, produce vivid colours (screens), and enhance electrical battery performance, making them very attractive in the digital and high-tech industries.

What the cabinet secretary said:

Embu County is one of the regions identified to possess the precious metal. Mvurya said the government is presently assessing the economic value of the mineral.

"It is now official. We have coltan deposits in the country and we want to see how we can inspire the investors," he said.

The CS said the government is determined to make the mining industry more vibrant for the benefit of the country.

As of now, 970 mineral occurrences have been identified throughout the country, and mining activities are expected to commence soon. There are plans to decentralize laboratories to counties to facilitate easier testing of minerals.

"We shall be setting up laboratory services in eight regions where we shall be testing samples and declaring the quality of minerals found in a particular region," he said.

Joined by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, the CS pledged to eliminate illegal miners who have encroached upon the mining industry.

Embu Governor expressed her satisfaction with the fact that 20 per cent of the mineral proceeds would go to the county, while 10 per cent would benefit the local population.

Conflict minerals

The discovery of the mineral in Kenya is set to raise the country's profile as a mineral exporter. However, there are concerns it could make Kenya prone to conflict, given the mineral's historical association with promoting strife and other social and environmental ills in places of origin.