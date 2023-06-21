The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenya, Tanzania to establish $309 million electricity transmission line by year-end

Chinedu Okafor
  • Kenya and Tanzania to establish a $309 million electrical transmission line for importing and exporting electricity. 
  • The transmission line will have a transfer capacity of 2,000 megawatts, enabling the two countries to share excess power. 
  • The completion of the Kenya-Tanzania connection will also facilitate the exchange of power between electrical pools in East and Southern Africa, promoting regional energy cooperation.

Before the end of the year, Kenya will be able to import and export electricity to Tanzania, its neighbour, via a Ksh43 billion ($309.26 million) electrical transmission line.

According to Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Kenya is erecting meters along the 507.5-kilometre transmission line in preparation for its commissioning by December.

The Kenyan line is approximately 93 kilometres long and goes from Isinya substation to Namanga. Its timely completion was put in doubt due to compensation delays for those affected by the project along the wayleave on the Kenyan side.

Along with enabling the two economies to use Ethiopia's hydropower, the line, with a planned transfer capacity of 2,000 megawatts, would allow the two nations to trade excess electricity.

The 400 kv (kilovolt) line is finished and we should commission the line before the end of the year and this will allow the two countries to share excess power,” Energy Cabinet Secretary said on Tuesday.

“Between now and September, we are installing meters since stringing is already over along the Isinya-Namanga section that had been delayed over wayleave compensation,” he added.

Tanzania announced its intentions to export electricity to Kenya for the first time in 2016 and planned to send the first shipments to Nairobi by 2018. However, as part of a 25-year agreement that began in November of last year, Ethiopia is presently Kenya's primary supplier of imported electricity.

In the three months leading up to March, Kenya exported 218.29 million kilowatt hours (kWh), and Uganda exported 69.31 million kWh. Tanzanian units were not imported into Kenya during that time.

The Kenya-Tanzania connection will also connect the electrical pools in East and Southern Africa, allowing for the exchange of power between the two areas in an effort to increase supply.

Chinedu Okafor

