Kenya to introduce 1 million electric motorbikes nationwide amid pollution, rising fuel costs

President William Ruto shared this plan ahead of the upcoming Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Currently, Kenya has around two million motorbikes, mainly "boda bodas," which are popular two-wheeled taxis throughout Africa.

In partnership with African startup Spiro, President Ruto announced that the Kenyan government aims to setup 3,000 battery charging and swapping stations in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Spiro already has 350 such stations across Africa and plans to introduce more than one million electric vehicles in the country in the coming months.

Spiro said it has already introduced nearly 10,000 electric bikes in Africa to countries including Benin, Togo, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Speaking to the media at the launch ceremony in the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa, President Ruto said Kenya currently has 1,000 new e-bikes, and another 10,000 are en route.

"The adoption of electric mobility is a high-priority intervention to address the challenges of pollution, adverse health effects, and fuel costs," Ruto said.

He added that his government aims to eventually phase out the combustion engine-powered motorbikes, warning that the increasing use of such vehicles across the continent had "serious implications" for climate change and air quality.

ADVERTISEMENT