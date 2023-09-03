The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya to introduce 1 million electric motorbikes nationwide amid pollution, rising fuel costs

Victor Oluwole
President Ruto announced a shift to electric motorbikes to combat rising fuel costs and environmental concerns.
President Ruto announced a shift to electric motorbikes to combat rising fuel costs and environmental concerns.
  • President Ruto announced a shift to electric motorbikes to combat rising fuel costs and environmental concerns.
  • Kenya plans to introduce electric motorbikes nationwide and establish 3,000 charging stations with Spiro.
  • The country aims to phase out traditional motorbikes, promote electric mobility, and achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030.

In the wake of the increasing fuel costs, the Kenyan government has announced plans to roll out electric motorbikes nationwide.

Recommended articles

President William Ruto shared this plan ahead of the upcoming Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Currently, Kenya has around two million motorbikes, mainly "boda bodas," which are popular two-wheeled taxis throughout Africa.

In partnership with African startup Spiro, President Ruto announced that the Kenyan government aims to setup 3,000 battery charging and swapping stations in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Spiro already has 350 such stations across Africa and plans to introduce more than one million electric vehicles in the country in the coming months.

Spiro said it has already introduced nearly 10,000 electric bikes in Africa to countries including Benin, Togo, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Speaking to the media at the launch ceremony in the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa, President Ruto said Kenya currently has 1,000 new e-bikes, and another 10,000 are en route.

"The adoption of electric mobility is a high-priority intervention to address the challenges of pollution, adverse health effects, and fuel costs," Ruto said.

He added that his government aims to eventually phase out the combustion engine-powered motorbikes, warning that the increasing use of such vehicles across the continent had "serious implications" for climate change and air quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Kenya had the potential by 2030 to generate 100 per cent of its energy from renewable sources such as hydroelectric, geothermal, solar and wind power, from more than 90 per cent now.

READ: Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya to introduce 1 million electric motorbikes nationwide amid pollution, rising fuel costs

Kenya to introduce 1 million electric motorbikes nationwide amid pollution, rising fuel costs

DRC made to feel welcome in the East African bloc as Kenya extends visa-free travel privileges

DRC made to feel welcome in the East African bloc as Kenya extends visa-free travel privileges

A report shows that Nigerians are the second-largest tech migrants in Canada

A report shows that Nigerians are the second-largest tech migrants in Canada

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

US responds to controversial Sierra Leone election with visa restrictions

US responds to controversial Sierra Leone election with visa restrictions

Tinubu’s reforms have so far harmed the Nigerian economy - experts say

Tinubu’s reforms have so far harmed the Nigerian economy - experts say

Kirubi's daughter leaves Sidian Bank as husband prepares for CBK post

Kirubi's daughter leaves Sidian Bank as husband prepares for CBK post

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

Here’s the US funding program that has become a bone of contention in Kenya

Here’s the US funding program that has become a bone of contention in Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita

Top 10 African countries with the lowest GDP per capita

Top 10 African countries with the lowest GDP per capita

Assimi-Goita-et-ses-généraux

Mali's interim president approves new mining law to boost gold production and revenue