Kenya to get $255 million from USAID to tackle drought

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said it would provide Kenya with $255 million in emergency financial assistance to help the country to combat drought.

Kenya to get $255 million from USAID to tackle drought (Image Source: United Nations)

The support was announced today by USAID's Administrator Samantha Power, who is currently visiting Kenya and other East African countries.

The region is grappling with unprecedented drought, which threatens to push millions into starvation. As part of the visit between today and July 24, Ms Power will interact with farmers who have personally lost their means of livelihood due to the crop failures and livestock deaths resulting from the drought.

A statement by USAID said the visit would enable the Administrator to learn more about the situation.

USAID and the Kenyan Government have acknowledged that the drought problem is now an emergency. About 4 million people in Kenya are already struggling to find food. And across the region, an estimated 7 million children are suffering from malnutrition.

The drought problem, in combination with the ongoing war in Ukraine, has exacerbated food insecurity.

Amid the challenge, governments and development agencies have responded by offering relief. According to Reuters, the Kenyan Government has already spent about $106.28 million to help those affected. However, as Public Service Minister Margaret Kobia explained, the government still needs about $126.3 million to enable it help more people.

The expectation is that the $255 million from USAID would go a long way in facilitating help.

Do note that earlier this year, USAID provided $65 million worth of aid to the East African country.

