RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenyan farmers are now being affected by the ongoing pilot strike

Chinedu Okafor
Kenyan Pilot Association
Kenyan Pilot Association
  • Kenyan farmers are also bearing the brunt of the ongoing pilot strike in the country.
  • The strike stems from the refusal to meet the demands of the Airline Pilot Association of Kenya.
  • So far attempts to resolve the issue have fallen apart. 

Kenyan fresh foods farmers have hinted at the possibility of significant job losses due to the strike in the country’s aviation sector.

Recommended articles

The farmers disclosed that millions of dollars are already being lost due to a lack of cargo space, even as freight charges doubled due to the impasse.

The ongoing protest by Kenyan pilots is a product of their demands not being met. The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) had called for an industrial action, which started on November 5, demanding the reinstatement of contributions to their provident fund.

They also demanded that the salaries that were not paid during the pandemic be reimbursed effective immediately as they accused the KQ management of "intimidation and unfulfilled promises."

The Agricultural Employers Association (AEA), has noted that the economic recovery that was slowly occurring post-Covid-19 pandemic is quickly morphing back into the same kind of loss that was experienced during the pandemic.

According to the AEA chief executive Wesley Siele, as much as Sh200 million is being lost every day.

“We are deeply concerned by the ongoing strike as it has affected the exportation of fresh produce leading to major losses,” Siele said.

“Due to a demand in cargo space among other airlines, the prices have nearly doubled and we fear this could rise further in the coming days if the impasse is not resolved.” He added.

He went on to say that the strike was affecting the country as a whole and not just specific sectors. Economic activities across the nation have taken a hit, and Siele called for the immediate resolution of the issue.

The Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) had accused the Ministry of failing to engage an arbitrator, after talks between the State and the pilots collapsed.

The IHRM Chairman Phillip Odera, stated, “We have assembled a team of experts conversant with industrial disputes and is ready to deploy it for mediation between the pilots, the State, and the management of Kenya Airways.”

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan farmers are now being affected by the ongoing pilot strike

Kenyan farmers are now being affected by the ongoing pilot strike

Nigerian Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his family are on trial for conspiracy to harvest human organs

Nigerian Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his family are on trial for conspiracy to harvest human organs

Top 100 most funded startups in Africa

Top 100 most funded startups in Africa

Here are the 6 African countries expected to have the highest growth in population

Here are the 6 African countries expected to have the highest growth in population

Gambian govt offers $300 in place of explanation for death of 70 children

Gambian govt offers $300 in place of explanation for death of 70 children

Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover

Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover

See why African-Americans do not want stolen African treasures returned to Africa

See why African-Americans do not want stolen African treasures returned to Africa

Housing in Nigeria would soon become unaffordable according to the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria

Housing in Nigeria would soon become unaffordable according to the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria

The top 10 African countries projected to experience growth in their GDP for 2023 according to the IMF

The top 10 African countries projected to experience growth in their GDP for 2023 according to the IMF

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Hushpuppi in US detention

Controversial Nigerian figure Hushpuppi has been sentenced to 11 years in prison

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced

Ghana's protest

Ghana’s deteriorating economy has spurred another civil protest demanding the immediate removal of the President