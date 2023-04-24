The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenyan officials court American investors with roadshows in New York

Chinedu Okafor
Kenya-US-Flags-Handshake-Illustration
Kenya-US-Flags-Handshake-Illustration
  • Kenya's Investments, Commerce, and Industry ministry is leading a delegation to the US for a trade and investment roadshow in New York.
  • The roadshow aims to draw attention to the potential investment opportunities in Kenya and Africa, as well as the supportive business climate designed for investors. 
  • Kenya intends to discuss regional and multilateral issues, long-term trade relations, economic prosperity, health, democracy and governance, and defense cooperation with their American counterparts at the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C.

In an effort to entice American investors, Kenya is now relying on a series of roadshows and meetings in the US.

Recommended articles

The Investments, commerce, and Industry ministry also intends to take advantage of the occasions to strengthen bilateral ties with the US by looking into new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of security, commerce, and investment, among other areas of shared interest.

A Kenyan team headed by Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria left on Saturday for a trade and investment road show in New York and a bilateral strategic dialogue in Washington, D.C., both of which will present investment opportunities to American companies.

The roadshow, with the theme "Why Kenya, Why Africa," aims to draw attention to the potential of investment possibilities in Kenya and Africa as well as the supportive business climate designed for investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CS will be heading a group to the US for the second time in less than four months as the two nations strive to trade under the new Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership.

Kuria claims that the Kenyan delegation will discuss regional and multilateral issues, long-term trade relations, economic prosperity, health, democracy and governance, and defense cooperation with their American counterparts at the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C.

“Kenya as a gateway to Africa and Africa as a whole offer’s tremendous potential for American investors and looks forward to showcasing this potential,” said Kuria.

Presentations by US government representatives, their Kenyan counterparts, different industry participants, and investors will be included in the trade and investment roadshow in New York, along with networking opportunities and other scheduled meetings.

Kuria claims that Kenya would use the Washington discussions and the New York road show to attract American investors to the three-day Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO 2023), which will be held in Nairobi from May 29 to May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Among the key issues to be discussed will include partnership in the commercialisation of biotech seeds and crops, following Kenya’s decision to lift the ban on cultivation and importation of genetically modified crops,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Kenyan government uses presentations to investors at high-level gatherings, international conferences, and roadshows as one strategy to boost foreign direct investments from $500 million (Sh67.1 billion) in 2022 to $10 billion (Sh1.34 trillion) this year.

CS Kuria will attend the 26th annual Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles together with other world leaders. He will speak at the conference, which will include more than 4,000 attendees from across the world.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan officials court American investors with roadshows in New York

Kenyan officials court American investors with roadshows in New York

Pros & cons to consider before purchasing diesel cars in Kenya

Pros & cons to consider before purchasing diesel cars in Kenya

See reason why Zimbabwe's 2023 GDP’s growth projection went from 3.8% to 6%

See reason why Zimbabwe's 2023 GDP’s growth projection went from 3.8% to 6%

Top 10 African cities with the lowest cost of living

Top 10 African cities with the lowest cost of living

Naivas addresses security of customers' credit & debit card info after data breach

Naivas addresses security of customers' credit & debit card info after data breach

Nigeria and China plan to increase their $12 billion annual trade

Nigeria and China plan to increase their $12 billion annual trade

KRA to remove upfront payment of taxes for used car imports

KRA to remove upfront payment of taxes for used car imports

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco hold over 50% of Africa's private wealth

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco hold over 50% of Africa's private wealth

Meta’s legal trouble with Kenya maybe settled in a Kenyan court

Meta’s legal trouble with Kenya maybe settled in a Kenyan court

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Duoala, Cameroon

Top 10 African cities with the highest cost of living

Kigali, Rwanda

Top 10 African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population

Zambian Kwacha and USD

'The dollar is killing us,' Zambians lament as government attempts to restructure debt

Dar es Salaam

See reason why Tanzania is set to overtake Kenya as East Africa’s second largest economy