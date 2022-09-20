President William Ruto set to unite African leaders against a common foe

The Kenyan head of state will use his maiden trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), to speak to his fellow African leaders on climate change. The 77th United Nations General Assembly will kickstart today, Tuesday 9th of September, in New York.

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that William Ruto is slated to meet with fellow African presidents to discuss the current climate crises in Africa, including the ongoing drought and flooding in Sudan.

A statement released by the Kenyan Ministry reads; “In his capacity as Coordinator, President Dr. Ruto will also chair a meeting of the Conference of African Heads of State on Climate Crisis (CAHOSCC).”

“The 77th UNGA coincides with the worst drought in the Horn of Africa with many countries in the region, including Kenya, experiencing unprecedented effects in the last forty years.”

“At the United Nations Headquarters, Kenya will seek to promote its foreign policy at the multilateral system including enhancing participation in the quest for realization of SDGs and global leadership in emerging issues including climate change.”

The Kenyan President’s address at the United Nations 77th General Assembly would be his first as president. As he has noted in the past, climate change is a high priority on his agenda, so it comes as no surprise that he wants to use this opportunity to address the subject.

According to the schedule of speeches publicized by the UN, the program would begin with an address from the US President, Joe Biden, after which representatives from Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Zambia, Libya, and Moldova, will speak. The Kenyan President is set to speak on Wednesday, after the Slovenian representative.