Kenya’s booming energy market attracts Danish business

Chinedu Okafor
Kenya's ambition to become East Africa’s petroleum hub takes shape with major asset acquisition
  • Danish energy firm eyes growth in Kenya's data center sector, partnering with local companies and institutions. 
  • Danfoss increases investment in partner competence and training, focusing on energy efficiency and decarbonization. 
  • Danfoss collaborates with Kenyan firms, backed by the Danish Trade Council, to support green technology advancement.

Danfoss, a Danish energy solutions company, is looking to expand its presence in Kenya by tapping into the country's expanding data center sector. Through partnerships with Kenyan companies, alliances with academic institutions, and internship programs designed to support the country's up-and-coming talent, the company has gradually increased its local footprint.

However, as it looks at Kenya's expanding energy potential, it is now boosting its investment in partner competence, contractor and installer training, and customer support. According to Emil Berning, Danfoss's country manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, the company will keep expanding its network of partners to increase local geographic and market segment coverage.

“By 2025, data centers will for example consume a fifth of the world’s power supply, making it vital to create data centre sustainability and cut carbon emissions. Chillers and heat pumps featuring Danfoss Turbocor technology for example can cool data centers up to 30 percent more efficiently than traditional compressors” said Berning.

With its current partners Jash Agencies, Centurion Systems, Hydromatics, and Frigitec, the Danish company is expanding its market share as it stakes its success on working with the Danish Trade Council in Nairobi.

“As we focus on reduction of the carbon footprint around the world; Danish companies including Danfoss bring to this market a commitment to deliver technology and engineering that is sensitive to climate change as well as business solutions that are unique and impactful,” said Danish Ambassador in Kenya Ole Thonke.

He mentioned the long-standing commercial ties between Denmark and Kenya as well as the crucial role Danish businesses like Danfoss are playing in advancing climate change mitigation efforts in regions where they do business across the world.

After meeting with more than 100 partners, clients, and industry professionals to introduce its solutions to the regional market, Berning was speaking.

Over 100 stakeholders in Kenya were targeted by the multinational as part of the seminars in order to raise awareness of and impart professional knowledge about how Danfoss products support energy efficiency and decarbonization.

Chinedu Okafor

Kenya’s booming energy market attracts Danish business

