Kenya’s mobile money transactions surge by 63% in 2021 — report

According to data provided by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the number of total mobile money transactions recorded a 16 per cent jump to 2,165 million, while the total transfers grew from 5.2 billion to 6.8 billion. Similarly, the number of money agents rose by 44 per cent from 3.231 billion to 4.666 billion, while the transfer from subscriber to subscriber rose by 30 per cent from 3.234 billion to 4.191 billion.

The perceived growth in the volume of mobile money transactions in Kenya also spurred an increase in the country’s total active mobile money agents. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the active mobile money agents increased from 264,390 to 292,301, and the mobile money transfer service subscribers rose from 32 million to 35 million.

Another major insight from the report showed that the mobile subscriptions in Kenya increased by a mere 6 per cent to 65.1 million in 2021, compared to the 12.6 per cent growth registered in 2020. During the same period, mobile numbers ported decreased by 24.8 per cent from 1,437 to 1,081, partly attributed to hesitation by subscribers to move from one operator to another.

Globally, Kenya and Ghana continue to dominate the mobile money market as the two countries rank second and third after China in the highest mobile payment usage, according to a 2020 report by American research firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).