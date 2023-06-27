Kenya’s president signs new tax bill despite threats of another protest and possible economic instability

The new tax package, which was adopted by parliament last week, would double the tax on gasoline to 16 percent and impose a new housing fee. These changes are likely to have a significant impact on the economy of the country, which is already struggling with rising inflation.

This move by Dr. Ruto is likely another attempt to replenish the government's exhausted finances and restore a deeply indebted economy which he inherited from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, who lavished money on large infrastructure projects.

Kenya's public debt mountain has grown to about $70 billion, or 67% of its GDP, and repayment expenses have increased as the shilling drops to historic lows of approximately 140 to the dollar.

The new law would increase taxes on essential commodities and services, including food and mobile money transfers, and is projected to earn more than $2.1 billion.

Income tax rates have increased from the existing 30% to 32.5% for individuals making Ksh500,000 ($3,600) per month and to 35% for those making Ksh800,000 ($5,700). Additionally, the small company sales tax has been quadrupled to 3%.

One of the more divisive clauses calls for a 1.5% fee on the incomes of all Kenyans who pay taxes, with matching funds from employers, to support a scheme for affordable housing.

This directive by the president has spurred the idea of fresh protests led by Ruto's rival Raila Odinga over the tax package, saying it will strain already squeezed incomes. "Our position remains that the Bill is a mistake and an experiment Kenyans can ill afford," Odinga's spokesman stated.

Early this year, the opposition organized a number of anti-government demonstrations about the rising expense of living, some of which became fatal as police and protesters clashed in the streets. During a march against the tax measures this month, at least a dozen protestors were also detained.

