Kenya's Ruto, AfDB's Adesina say Africa needs debt repayment pause to tackle climate extremes

African nations, burdened with elevated debt levels acquired during the global pandemic to support their citizens and economies, have left the continent paying more in loan servicing charges than it needs to invest in climate resilience projects, Ruto and his co-authors explained in an opinion piece “If You Want Our Countries to Address Climate Change, First Pause Our Debts” featured in The New York Times.

“Countries in the West often plead with us to invest in the kind of ambitious resilience projects we need to survive in a warming world. But in Africa, we can’t fix the climate issue unless we fix the debt issue,” the piece read.

Out of the 52 low- and middle-income nations that have faced debt defaults or been on the brink of it in the past three years, 23 of them are located in Africa.

Due to the increasing interest rates, Africa's debt payments are set to soar to $62 billion this year, marking a 35 percent rise from the previous year, 2022.

Currently, Africa's debt servicing costs surpass the annual estimated requirement of $50 billion, as suggested by the Global Center on Adaptation, for investing in climate resilience.

Rather than securing financial support to tackle the climate crisis, Africa is obtaining loans at a rate that can be up to eight times higher than what wealthier nations pay for post-climate catastrophe reconstruction.

Ruto co-authored the article with Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairman of the African Union Commission, and Patrick Verkooijen, the Chief Executive Officer of The Rotterdam-based Global Center on Adaptation.

“Africa urgently needs a pause in debt repayments so that it can prepare for a world of ever-greater climate extremes,” they asserted, urging the discussion of such a measure during the annual gatherings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Marrakesh, Morocco this week.

Apart from advocating for a suspension of interest payments, they also suggested the utilization of innovative financing methods, including debt-for-nature swaps, where a portion of a nation’s foreign debt is forgiven in exchange for local investments in environmental conservation measures, to generate the necessary funds.

“In fairness, the World Bank and the IMF now recognize that climate change is a new threat to economic and financial stability,” they said. “They are changing their lending policies in response. But much more needs to be done - and we are running out of time to do so.”

The writers also emphasised that debt repayments should be suspended automatically when climate disasters strike.

According to them, Africa is doing all it can to adapt to the consequences of climate change that are not of its making. But it cannot adapt alone. The financing gap is enormous and so are the continent’s needs.