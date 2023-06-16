Lack of information impedes Uganda's agricultural sector and export success

In her address to some of Uganda’s fresh fruits and vegetables exporters, the ICT officer at the Ministry, Ms. Mary Amumpaire, noted that a trade portal developed by the Ministry is the solution to the information gap issue, disrupting seamless trade.

She is quoted as saying, “The trade information portal ensures access to information needed to streamline the export process and fill the information gap.”

“The portal is a platform providing access to fully transparent practical step-by-step guides to license, pre-clearance permits, and clearance formalities for the most traded goods in and out of Uganda,” she added.

She disclosed that the Ugandan government made sure to disperse information through the portal, which stakeholders can access and transcribe to whatever format suits their intention.

The principal Agricultural inspector at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr. Herbert Musimenta also re-iterated the problem, noting that the problem of the information gap is daunting to ignore. According to the minister, the blatant lack of information has constituted a roadblock to the utter success of the country’s agricultural sector and export as a whole.

On the side of the exporters, most of whom also agree that lack of adequate information has become a major issue, they are predisposed to the fact that the sub-par management of perishable food items has caused huge financial losses.

In response, the cargo sales officer of Uganda National Airlines, Ms. Olivia Nakatudde promised to establish more prudent measures when it comes to handling the merchandise of exporters.