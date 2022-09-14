Lagos listed as one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, and a top five city in Africa

The cities listed include; New-York, Tokyo, San-Francisco, London, Singapore, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Beijing, Shanghai, Sydney, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Toronto, Zurich, Seoul, Melbourne, Dallas, Geneva, Paris, and Dubai.

The report added a different section that listed the fastest growing cities and towns for high-net-worth individuals globally between January and June 2022. In this list were; Riyadh, Sharjah, Dubai, Luanda, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Lagos. This list is majorly comprised of cities with a strong oil and gas industry. However, Lagos gets the majority of its wealth from its tertiary and secondary sectors.

Lagos is the economic center of Africa’s richest country based on its current GDP. With a population of around 30 million people, this mega city boasts one of the greatest concentrations of dollar millionaires in Africa.

Cities in Africa with the most millionaires include:

South Africa’s Johannesburg: 15,200.

Egypt’s capital Cairo: 7,800.

South Africa’s Cape Town: 6800

Nigeria’s Lagos: 6300

Kenya’s Nairobi: 5000

However, during the year under review, Lagos has seen a rise in the number of millionaires it has, earning it a place on the New World Wealth report.