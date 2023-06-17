While Africa is considered a developing continent, the motherland houses some of the world’s wealthiest people, albeit the number of this class of people is few and far between. This means that only the continent's richest countries can boast of having a billionaire, let alone multiple

According to the Africa Wealth Report 2023, which the below list is based on, done by Henley & Partners, a total of 6 African countries house all of Africa’s 22 billionaires, however, the report targets specific countries in the continent. A look at Forbes shows that another country is home to a billionaire, Strive Masiyiwa from Zimbabwe. Also, Forbes lists 19 billionaires exempting those who reside and operate outside of Africa, including Sudanese-born billionaire Mo Ibrahim, who is a U.K. citizen, South African Natie Kirsh, who operates out of London and another billionaire London resident, Mohamed Al-Fayed, an Egyptian citizen.

According to Forbes list, South Africa has the most billionaires, followed by Egypt, and then Nigeria, and Morocco. Below is the list of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from.

ADVERTISEMENT