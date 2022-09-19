RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

List of African leaders who are expected to be present and absent from the Queen’s funeral

Chinedu Okafor

Ahead of the Queen’s burial later today, many dignitaries have arrived in droves to pay their last respect. The scale and magnitude of this event in Britain were last seen during the burial of beloved English leader; Winston Churchill.

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, President Samia Suluhu and other African leaders aboard a bus heading to Buckingham Palace to attend state reception in honor of Queen Elizabeth II (1)
The 8th of September 2022 marked the tragic loss of one of the world's most iconic and beloved figures. Queen Elizabeth the second, passed on at the age of 96, and since then the world has been in mourning.

The Queen has been in a lie in state at Westminster Abbey as mourners from all across the world have come to pay their last respect. The state funeral is slated to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September, after which the Queen would be laid to rest in a private ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

She will then be transported from London to Windsor Castle in the State Hearse for a Committal Service starting at 4 pm at St George’s Chapel. The funeral would be televised.

Over 2000 guests, including 500 dignitaries are expected to be in attendance, and of these dignitaries are several notable African leaders.

Some of the African heads of state expected to be in attendance include;

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

Newly elected Kenyan President; William Ruto.

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

Gabon’s Ali Bongo Ondimba

Senegal’s Macky Sall

Comoros’s Azali Assoumani

Major African monarchs that will be attending include;

The ruler of Ashanti, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II

King of Lesotho, Letsie III

Some African leaders may be absent from the event, including;

Heads of state

DRC’s Félix Tshisekedi

Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara

Benin Republic’s Patrice Talon

Djibouti's Ismaïl Omar Guelleh

CAR’s Faustin-Archange Touadéra

Most of these leaders will go directly to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, which opens on 20 September.

The Ivorian delegation will be led by Abdourahmane Cissé, the secretary general of the presidency; Paul Biya and Umaro Sissoco Embaló will be represented by their respective prime ministers, Joseph Dion Ngute and Nuno Gomes Nabiam; Félix Tshisekedi by the president of the National Assembly, Christophe Mboso; Muhammadu Buhari by his vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo; and George Weah by his ambassador to the UK, Gurly Gibson Schwarz. King Mohammed VI, as is traditional, will send his brother, Prince Moulay Rachid, or his son, Moulay El Hassan. Moroccan kings never attend funerals.

