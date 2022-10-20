RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Local VC investments surpass foreign investments in Africa’s startup funding landscape

Victor Oluwole
VC funding for African tech startups will reach a record of $2.25 billion and $2.8 billion this year – report
VC funding for African tech startups will reach a record of $2.25 billion and $2.8 billion this year – report
  • According to the report, 58 per cent of the investment raised between January and September were from local investors.
  • Africa-based investors are also more active in deals with start-ups headquartered in one of the Big Four markets (Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya) compared to those headquartered elsewhere.
  • Startup funding in Africa has reached $4bn as of Q3 2022 and may rise to $7bn by the end of 2022.

Africa-based investors are more active than their foreign counterparts in investments in tech startups this year.

Read Also

This is according to a report by ‘Africa: The Big Deal and African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association.

According to the report, 58 per cent of the investment raised between January and September were from local investors. The report further noted that Africa-based investors are more active in deals with start-ups headquartered in one of the Big Four markets (Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya) compared to those headquartered elsewhere.

In 2019, African investors accounted for 36 per cent of investments in tech startups. Their participation rose to 52 per cent and 59 per cent in 2020 and 2021, BusinessDay reported.

Startup funding in Africa hits $4bn in nine months

The report, which monitors deals over $100,000, disclosed startup funding in Africa hit $4bn as of the third quarter of 2022 and may rise to $7bn by the end of 2022.

It added that over 800 investors had invested in Africa since the beginning of the year, a 33 per cent increase from 2021, with about 250 of them closing more than one investment. 60 had been involved in five deals and more.

As reported by PunchNG, the firms said, “Now, as expected, following a more quiet July and August months, Q3 numbers are slightly disappointing, at least relatively speaking. In absolute numbers, start-ups in Africa have raised more than $850m through 150+ deals over $100,000 (excluding grants).

“Back in 2019 or 2020, it would have been a stellar performance, but given what the ecosystem had delivered in the past year, it feels below par. In fact, it ends a streak of four quarters of the ecosystem raising over $1bn quarterly (Q3, 2021 to Q2, 2022) and of six quarters of positive YoY quarterly growth (and not any growth, triple-digit growth).

“All in all, Q3 registered a fall of -53 per cent YoY in the amount raised and -25 per cent YoY in the number of deals ($100,000+, excluding grants).”

It added, “As things currently stand, the ecosystem is on track to match or exceed the total amount of funding raised in 2021 ($4.5bn), which in itself is quite an achievement given global trends.”

The report concluded that 100 start-ups in Africa had raised their first $1m+ round so far in 2022. This is a strong indication of increased investor confidence in the continent, with only 40 start-ups raising $1m+ in the corresponding period of 2019; 55 in 2020; and 72 in 2021.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigeria generates N4.2 trillion, achieving 64% of its revenue target while oil revenue performs at 27%

Nigeria generates N4.2 trillion, achieving 64% of its revenue target while oil revenue performs at 27%

Local VC investments surpass foreign investments in Africa’s startup funding landscape

Local VC investments surpass foreign investments in Africa’s startup funding landscape

5 interesting facts about the predominant women-farming culture in the Gambia

5 interesting facts about the predominant women-farming culture in the Gambia

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner talked about getting 'mother-daughter boob jobs' together after Jenner's hip-replacement surgery

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner talked about getting 'mother-daughter boob jobs' together after Jenner's hip-replacement surgery

Take a look at King Charles' $9.5 billion real-estate portfolio of royal residences and personal palaces

Take a look at King Charles' $9.5 billion real-estate portfolio of royal residences and personal palaces

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns the US economy may slump into a recession - and says people should brace for a painful downturn

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns the US economy may slump into a recession - and says people should brace for a painful downturn

Ghanaian professor, Anthony Amoah, calls for his government to be transparent

Ghanaian professor, Anthony Amoah, calls for his government to be transparent

KCB signs up to African coalition to bolster climate action

KCB signs up to African coalition to bolster climate action

Top 5 things growing and stifling Africa’s wealth according to New World Wealth and Henley & Partners’ research

Top 5 things growing and stifling Africa’s wealth according to New World Wealth and Henley & Partners’ research

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Lowest prices of gas in Africa

10 African countries that surprisingly have the cheapest gas prices in the world

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Dangote Refinery: Africa’s largest oil facility is 97 per cent complete

Richest-men-of-Africa-in-2021

Top 5 richest men in Africa in October 2022, according to Bloomberg rankings

top 20 most active 2019-2020 investors in the Africa startups ecosystem

50 African tech founders join forces through Pando DAO to accelerate Africa’s startup ecosystem