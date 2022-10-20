Local VC investments surpass foreign investments in Africa’s startup funding landscape

This is according to a report by ‘Africa: The Big Deal and African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association.

According to the report, 58 per cent of the investment raised between January and September were from local investors. The report further noted that Africa-based investors are more active in deals with start-ups headquartered in one of the Big Four markets (Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya) compared to those headquartered elsewhere.

In 2019, African investors accounted for 36 per cent of investments in tech startups. Their participation rose to 52 per cent and 59 per cent in 2020 and 2021, BusinessDay reported.

Startup funding in Africa hits $4bn in nine months

The report, which monitors deals over $100,000, disclosed startup funding in Africa hit $4bn as of the third quarter of 2022 and may rise to $7bn by the end of 2022.

It added that over 800 investors had invested in Africa since the beginning of the year, a 33 per cent increase from 2021, with about 250 of them closing more than one investment. 60 had been involved in five deals and more.

As reported by PunchNG, the firms said, “Now, as expected, following a more quiet July and August months, Q3 numbers are slightly disappointing, at least relatively speaking. In absolute numbers, start-ups in Africa have raised more than $850m through 150+ deals over $100,000 (excluding grants).

“Back in 2019 or 2020, it would have been a stellar performance, but given what the ecosystem had delivered in the past year, it feels below par. In fact, it ends a streak of four quarters of the ecosystem raising over $1bn quarterly (Q3, 2021 to Q2, 2022) and of six quarters of positive YoY quarterly growth (and not any growth, triple-digit growth).

“All in all, Q3 registered a fall of -53 per cent YoY in the amount raised and -25 per cent YoY in the number of deals ($100,000+, excluding grants).”

It added, “As things currently stand, the ecosystem is on track to match or exceed the total amount of funding raised in 2021 ($4.5bn), which in itself is quite an achievement given global trends.”