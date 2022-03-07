M-Pesa: Kenya's mobile money success story celebrates 15 years

M-PESA by numbers

M-Pesa - "pesa", which means "money" in Swahili - was launched by Vodafone's Safaricom mobile operator in March 2007 as a platform for people to exchange airtime for goods and services and even money. A decade after its launch, M-Pesa has expanded to 10 countries, boasts 29.5 million active users and processes up to 614 million transactions per month.

Today the platform has grown to more than 51 million customers, 465,000 businesses, 600,000 agents, and 42,000 developers across Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Ghana, and Egypt.

Helping the unbanked

M-Pesa is also lauded for its social value, offering opportunities for SMEs, and playing a significant role in helping the underbanked. The platform has directly transformed households as it evolved from a basic SIM card-based money transfer application into a fully-fledged financial service, offering loans and savings in conjunction with local banks, plus merchant payments services.

An MIT study published in 2016 revealed that M-Pesa is responsible for lifting two per cent of households in Kenya out of poverty. That's equivalent to over 250,000 families who now no longer live below the poverty threshold on less than $1.00 per day.

In the same year, a part-survey conducted by the Central Bank of Kenya found that the proportion of Kenya's population with access to formal financial services rose to 83 per cent from 14 per cent in 2006 when the survey was first carried out. Safaricom's M-Pesa emerged as the market leader in mobile money services with 25.57 million users, followed by Airtel with 3.77 million users.

Safaricom to reward 5000 customers as M-PESA marks 15 Years

As part of the 15-year celebrations, Safaricom has announced plans to reward more than 5000 customers (15 customers and 15 businesses every hour for 15 days) from March 7th 2022 to March 22nd 2022, for sending money or making payments through the M-PESA Super App and M-PESA Business Super App. The winners will be randomly selected and will get back 15% of the transaction value up to a maximum of KSh. 1,000.