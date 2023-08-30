The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mali's interim president approves new mining law to boost gold production and revenue

Chinedu Okafor
Assimi-Goita-et-ses-généraux
  • Mali's Interim President Assimi Goita approves new mining legislation aimed at increasing gold concessions and addressing production income shortfalls. 
  • The updated code allows state and local investors to own up to 35% of mining projects, potentially raising the sector's contribution to GDP to around 20%. 
  • Mining firms such as Barrick Gold, B2GOLD, Resolute Mining, and Hummingbird Resources operate in Mali, a major gold producer in Africa; the new law aims to re-negotiate contracts and recover state losses of up to $995 million.

Assimi Goita, the interim president of Mali, has approved new mining legislation that would enable the military-led administration to acquire more gold concessions and make up for what it claims is a significant shortfall in production income.

The government has stated that the new code may more than increase the sector's contribution to gross domestic product to about 20%. The new code, which was signed on state television late on Monday, will allow the state and local investors to acquire interests as high as 35% in mining projects, compared to 20% currently.

Whether the code will have an impact on already-existing projects was not immediately obvious. This would rely on the implementing decrees, which have not yet been made public, a mining ministry official said last week.

Mining firms including Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), B2GOLD(BTO.TO), Resolute Mining (RSG.AX), and Hummingbird Resources (HUMR.L) have operations in Mali, one of Africa's leading producers of gold.

Alousseni Sanou, the finance minister for Mali, stated on Monday night that an assessment of the mining industry had revealed that the state was losing between $497 million and $995 million ($300 billion to 600 billion CFA francs), which it aimed to recoup.

"The shortfall is around 300 to 600 billion CFA. So if the facts are established, it will be a question of re-negotiating what is renegotiable and recovering what is recoverable," Sanou said on state TV. "When we go into negotiations with the companies, it is possible that we will obtain 300 to 400 billion," he added.

Mining Minister Amadou Keita stated that the new rule will tighten down on mining corporations processing their gold ore at a second, tax-exempt mine, which has resulted in some state losses. He said that the granting of mining titles would receive more attention.

"From now on, for the sake of transparency and inclusiveness, mining titles will be signed by several ministers (finance, mining, environment, etc.)," he announced via a television broadcast.

Goita toppled two presidents in coups in 2020 and 2021, motivated by resentment over how an Islamist insurgency had been handled, which had gotten worse ever since his military regime had come to power. In 2024, he promises to hold elections and hand back control to the people.

Chinedu Okafor



