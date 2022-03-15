RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Meet the 15 startups selected for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa 2022

Victor Oluwole
  • Participants hail from seven countries, with Cote D’Ivoire represented for the first time.
  • Five of the selected startups are from Nigeria, while South Africa and Kenya each had three startups representing their countries.

Fifteen startups from across the continent have been selected to participate in the seventh class of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, which helps startups leverage Google’s technologies and people to scale. The selected startups are developing solutions in healthcare, education, fleet management, logistics automation and recruiting.

This seventh class includes 15 tech startups from seven African countries, with Cote D’Ivoire joining for the first time. The class was selected from thousands of applications, with a final selection based on product stage, program alignment and market fit.

Meet the 15 startups selected for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa 2022 (in alphabetical order)

  1. Clafiya (Nigeria): Clafiya connects patients to health practitioners to provide fast and affordable on-demand primary care services in Africa.
  2. Fleetsimplify (Kenya): Fleetsimplify is a fleet management platform for shared mobility.
  3. HydroIQ (Kenya): HydroIQ is a virtual water network that gives consumers and utilities a single, transparent platform to manage their water consumption and management.
  4. iVerify.ng (Nigeria): iVerify.ng is a digital identity onboarding platform.
  5. LaRuche Health (Côte d'Ivoire): LaRuche Health offers inclusive apps that simplify care delivery and improve patient access to preventive healthcare services.
  6. LyRise (Egypt): LyRise is a platform that provides companies with an easier, faster way to hire and work with vetted AI and data talents from Africa.
  7. MDaaS Global (Nigeria): MDaas builds and operates modern, technology-enabled diagnostic services in clinically-underserved communities in Nigeria.
  8. Multiplied (South Africa): Multiplied offers data-driven design at scale through infinite personalised content for marketing.
  9. Nulitics (South Africa): Nulitics is a specialist Mixed Reality (XR) software development and system integrator focusing on XR wearable technology.
  10. Ridelink (Uganda): Ridelink makes cargo mobility affordable and accessible for small businesses at the tap of a button.
  11. SmartClass (Tanzania): SmartClass is a skill-learning network that enables youth to learn from their peers.
  12. Sukhiba (Kenya): Sukhiba is a decentralised community-based commerce platform.
  13. Terawork (Nigeria): Terawork is a pan-African online freelance marketplace plugging African talent into the global workforce.
  14. The Marking App (South Africa): The Marking App provides a data-free application that automatically marks handwritten school assessments while automating school administration.
  15. truQ (Nigeria): truQ is a tech-enabled logistics platform automating and optimising short-haul (or intracity) logistics for automated retail distribution companies in Africa.

Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programs is organised around a virtual bootcamp concept that includes seminars, one-on-one coaching sessions, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. Bootcamps will take place in March, April and May.

Victor Oluwole

