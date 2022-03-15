This seventh class includes 15 tech startups from seven African countries, with Cote D’Ivoire joining for the first time. The class was selected from thousands of applications, with a final selection based on product stage, program alignment and market fit.
Meet the 15 startups selected for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa 2022 (in alphabetical order)
- Clafiya (Nigeria): Clafiya connects patients to health practitioners to provide fast and affordable on-demand primary care services in Africa.
- Fleetsimplify (Kenya): Fleetsimplify is a fleet management platform for shared mobility.
- HydroIQ (Kenya): HydroIQ is a virtual water network that gives consumers and utilities a single, transparent platform to manage their water consumption and management.
- iVerify.ng (Nigeria): iVerify.ng is a digital identity onboarding platform.
- LaRuche Health (Côte d'Ivoire): LaRuche Health offers inclusive apps that simplify care delivery and improve patient access to preventive healthcare services.
- LyRise (Egypt): LyRise is a platform that provides companies with an easier, faster way to hire and work with vetted AI and data talents from Africa.
- MDaaS Global (Nigeria): MDaas builds and operates modern, technology-enabled diagnostic services in clinically-underserved communities in Nigeria.
- Multiplied (South Africa): Multiplied offers data-driven design at scale through infinite personalised content for marketing.
- Nulitics (South Africa): Nulitics is a specialist Mixed Reality (XR) software development and system integrator focusing on XR wearable technology.
- Ridelink (Uganda): Ridelink makes cargo mobility affordable and accessible for small businesses at the tap of a button.
- SmartClass (Tanzania): SmartClass is a skill-learning network that enables youth to learn from their peers.
- Sukhiba (Kenya): Sukhiba is a decentralised community-based commerce platform.
- Terawork (Nigeria): Terawork is a pan-African online freelance marketplace plugging African talent into the global workforce.
- The Marking App (South Africa): The Marking App provides a data-free application that automatically marks handwritten school assessments while automating school administration.
- truQ (Nigeria): truQ is a tech-enabled logistics platform automating and optimising short-haul (or intracity) logistics for automated retail distribution companies in Africa.
Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programs is organised around a virtual bootcamp concept that includes seminars, one-on-one coaching sessions, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. Bootcamps will take place in March, April and May.