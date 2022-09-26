Meet the 30 leading African startups in healthcare supply chains selected by Investing in Innovation (i3) for their new $7 million fund

Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and sponsored by Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa, AUDA-NEPAD, and AmerisourceBergen, the program aims to bridge the gap between African-led businesses, investors, and donor agencies. To this end, i3 is uniting leading donors, industry and African institutions to jump-start a new way of doing business to support African-led innovations in health.

The selected companies are, in alphabetical order:

Chekkit Technologies Disrupt Pharma Tech Africa (Medsaf) DrugStoc Ehub Limited Erith Health Services Gricd LifeBank Lifestores Healthcare OneHealth ClinicPesa Damu Sasa The Pathology Network Negus Med Signalytic Viebeg Technologies Zuri Health Xetova Cure Bionics DeepEcho Dr Sett Infiuss Health Limited Medevice Meditect Sobrus Valorigo Azanza Health Appy Saude Aviro Health Contro VaxiGlobal Zinacare.

47% of the companies are women-led (which the program defines as having at least one woman with an equity stake and active executive leadership role), and 30% operate in Francophone Africa.

According to Ann Allen, Senior Program Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Digitally-enabled, locally-led innovations have huge potential to help address the challenges of access to medicines for historically unserved patients in Africa. “We are thrilled to see strong women leaders at the helm of many of these start-ups, as we know innovation ecosystems are strengthened by diversity,” she added.

Dr Abdullahi Sheriff, Associate Vice President of Global Market Access at MSD noted, “The innovation represented by the start-ups selected is inspiring. At MSD, we are excited to collaborate with these leading innovators through i3, to help transform health care supply chains and improve access to medicines across Africa.”