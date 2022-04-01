BIAfricaAwards: Meet the nominees for creative leader of the year

If you haven't already voted, you can do that right away, start with the nominees for creative leader of the year. Below are the profiles of each of the nominees in this category. Enjoy.

1. Mo Abudu

Ms Abudu is the Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Group, a leading television and media production company based in Nigeria. Since 2014, the TV arm of the company —EbonyLife TV, has been broadcasting entertainment content to millions of viewers across Africa's most populous country and beyond. The group, under its film production company EbonyLife Film, has also produced some of Nigeria's highest grossing box office hits such as The Wedding Party and others.

Prior to becoming one of Africa's most accomplished creative leaders, Ms. Abudu was an HR consultant, having worked with UK-based Atlas Recruitment Consultancy and the Nigerian subsidiary of ExxonMobile.

2. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu

This Ethiopian fashion entrepreneur is the Founder and Executive Director of SoleRebel, a notable footwear maker in Africa. She has been recognised as one of the continent's most notable fashion entrepreneurs, due mainly to her ability to manufacture beautiful, eco-friendly and globally-standard footwears using expired car tyres as the main material.

3. Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

This Nigerian record executive and Founder of Mavin Records is undoubtedly one of the godfathers of modern Afrobeats production. He has made music for some of Nigeria's leading musical acts, from Tiwa Savage to D'Banj, Rema, Ayra Starr and even Burna Boy.

These days, Don Jazzy does more than just making music. He is also very vested in discovering new talents and turning them into superstars; be it musical acts like Ayra Starr and Rema, or even skit makers whom he willingly collaborates with and then amplifies their works using his huge social media following.

4. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

This acclaimed Nigerian novelist, feminist and thought leader is a household name around the world. Obviously one of the finest writers the world has seen in a long time, Adichie has written many best-selling and award winning novels. Be it in Half of a Yellow Sun or Americannah, her novels are known to tackle societal issues, albeit in refreshingly entertaining literary manner.

5. Imane Ayissi

This Cameroonian national can best be described as an embodiment of arts and creativity. First, he is a haute fashion designer, and then a dancer and model. As a model, she has worked with Dior, Givenchy and Lanvin. And some of her fashion designs has been worn by some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Angela Basset and Zendaya.

