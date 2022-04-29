Most Kenyans really don’t know how to manage money, according to a new report

The report titled: Beyond Financial Inclusion revealed that most Kenyans do not have comprehensive knowledge to manage their money and finances effectively.

On financial management, the report observed that only 2.9% of Kenyans rely on formal financial institutions for advice, compared to 88.3% who rely on themselves and their friends/family. Further insight into the report showed that most Kenyans are not financially resilient and lack suitable products for those willing to save and invest small sums.

On Savings and Investments, the report showed that 54.6% of Kenyans lack enough money to save, and 18.4% lack regular income. It added that 34.9% of Kenyans state they don’t have the kind of money to invest, 29.2% have never heard of securities markets, and 14.8% don’t understand how to invest in securities.

Further insight from the report showed that digital loans in Kenya are the most common loan, behind social network and moneylender loans. According to the report, “Those with existing loans are over-indebted or struggling to pay,” the report said, adding that 45.8% missed a payment or paid late, 12.4% paid less, and 10.7% did not pay at all.