ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Netflix slashes subscription fees in select African countries

Victor Oluwole
Netflix reported a jump in paid subscriptions as strict confinement rules keep millions of people at home in a bid to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, effectively providing an enormous captive audience to the entertainment giant
Netflix reported a jump in paid subscriptions as strict confinement rules keep millions of people at home in a bid to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, effectively providing an enormous captive audience to the entertainment giant
  • Netflix has reduced its monthly subscription fees for some countries in the sub-Saharan region of Africa, effective from February 21st.
  • The mobile plan will cost about $3, and the Premium plan is priced just under $10, making it more affordable and competitive with other streaming services in the region.
  • The move is part of Netflix's strategy to attract more subscribers in the region, where it faces stiff competition from other streaming services.

Netflix has announced a reduction in its monthly subscription fees for some countries in the sub-Saharan region of Africa, effective February 21. The streaming giant announced new prices for subscription plans in select countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, with the mobile plan costing about $3, and the Premium plan coming in at just under $10. The new prices will also apply to Kenya, where the Mobile plan will cost Ksh200, Basic Ksh300, Standard Ksh700, and Premium Ksh1 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The move is part of Netflix's strategy to attract more subscribers in the region, where it faces stiff competition from other streaming services. The company has been expanding aggressively in Africa, and the new pricing strategy is expected to help it gain a larger market share. Netflix has been investing in original content from the region, including popular series like "Blood & Water" and "Queen Sono," to cater to local audiences.

In a statement, Netflix said, "We're always exploring ways to improve our members' experience on Netflix. We know members have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment - and we're more committed than ever to delivering an experience that doesn't just meet, but exceeds their expectations."

The new pricing is expected to be a game-changer in the region, where internet access is limited, and the cost of data is high. The mobile plan is expected to be popular, as it is more affordable and designed to be accessible to a larger segment of the population. The new prices will also make Netflix more competitive with other streaming services in the region.

Mobile Basic Standard Premium
Old New Old New Old New Old New
Kenya (khs) 300 200 700 300 1,100 700 1,450 1,100
Sub-Saharan Africa ($) 3.99 2.99 7.99 3.99 9.99 7.99 11.99 9.99
The price update will apply to select countries in Sub-Saharan Africa where Netflix is charged in USD.
The price update will apply to select countries in Sub-Saharan Africa where Netflix is charged in USD. BI Africa

The price update will apply to select countries in Sub-Saharan Africa where Netflix is charged in USD. The exact timing of the roll-out to existing members will depend on their billing cycle, and they will be notified by email and within the Netflix app 30 days before the new prices are applied.

The move by Netflix is seen as a positive step towards making quality entertainment more accessible to audiences in the region. It is expected to boost the growth of the streaming industry in Africa and encourage more investment in original content production.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bolt lays off some of its Nigerian employees amidst promises to increase employment in Africa

Bolt lays off some of its Nigerian employees amidst promises to increase employment in Africa

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

Netflix slashes subscription fees in select African countries

Netflix slashes subscription fees in select African countries

The European Union commits $27 million to boost Kenya’s exports

The European Union commits $27 million to boost Kenya’s exports

Top 5 technical indicators for Binary Options Trading

Top 5 technical indicators for Binary Options Trading

Bank worth Sh51 trillion to open regional offices in Nairobi [Details]

Bank worth Sh51 trillion to open regional offices in Nairobi [Details]

54% of Nigeria’s entire currency is no longer in circulation

54% of Nigeria’s entire currency is no longer in circulation

Top African countries with the best property value in 2023

Top African countries with the best property value in 2023

10 high-paying jobs you can get with these 4 courses

10 high-paying jobs you can get with these 4 courses

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rabat, Morocco

Top 10 African cities with the lowest crime index

Tenke processing plant in DRC

China and Congo butt heads over 15-year-old $17 billion deal

MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu

Tanzania assembles the largest freshwater yacht in East Africa

An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.

Here are the African countries with the fastest internet speeds