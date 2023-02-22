Netflix slashes subscription fees in select African countries

The move is part of Netflix's strategy to attract more subscribers in the region, where it faces stiff competition from other streaming services. The company has been expanding aggressively in Africa, and the new pricing strategy is expected to help it gain a larger market share. Netflix has been investing in original content from the region, including popular series like "Blood & Water" and "Queen Sono," to cater to local audiences.

In a statement, Netflix said, "We're always exploring ways to improve our members' experience on Netflix. We know members have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment - and we're more committed than ever to delivering an experience that doesn't just meet, but exceeds their expectations."

The new pricing is expected to be a game-changer in the region, where internet access is limited, and the cost of data is high. The mobile plan is expected to be popular, as it is more affordable and designed to be accessible to a larger segment of the population. The new prices will also make Netflix more competitive with other streaming services in the region.

Mobile Basic Standard Premium Old New Old New Old New Old New Kenya (khs) 300 200 700 300 1,100 700 1,450 1,100 Sub-Saharan Africa ($) 3.99 2.99 7.99 3.99 9.99 7.99 11.99 9.99

BI Africa

The price update will apply to select countries in Sub-Saharan Africa where Netflix is charged in USD. The exact timing of the roll-out to existing members will depend on their billing cycle, and they will be notified by email and within the Netflix app 30 days before the new prices are applied.