Netflix slashes subscription fees in select African countries

- Netflix has reduced its monthly subscription fees for some countries in the sub-Saharan region of Africa, effective from February 21st.
- The mobile plan will cost about $3, and the Premium plan is priced just under $10, making it more affordable and competitive with other streaming services in the region.
- The move is part of Netflix's strategy to attract more subscribers in the region, where it faces stiff competition from other streaming services.
Netflix has announced a reduction in its monthly subscription fees for some countries in the sub-Saharan region of Africa, effective February 21. The streaming giant announced new prices for subscription plans in select countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, with the mobile plan costing about $3, and the Premium plan coming in at just under $10. The new prices will also apply to Kenya, where the Mobile plan will cost Ksh200, Basic Ksh300, Standard Ksh700, and Premium Ksh1 100.