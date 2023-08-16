The sports category has moved to a new website.

New report ranks UK, US, and UAE as top travel destinations for Africans

Victor Oluwole
A passenger looks at an electronic flight notice board displaying cancelled flights at Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 27, 2021, after several countries banned flights from South Africa following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant Omicron.
  • A recent Mastercard report revealed UK, US, and UAE as top travel picks for Africans.
  • The report noted that the trend reflects a shift towards immersive experiences over material possessions.
  • It added that African travellers prioritise authentic encounters, reshaping industry dynamics.

A recent report by the Mastercard Economic Institute has uncovered the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates as the leading international travel choices for Africans.

This notable shift in preference emphasises a growing preference for immersive experiences and proximity in travel selections.

The United Kingdom takes the forefront, offering a rich tapestry of historical landmarks and cultural attractions that resonate with travellers.

From the regal grandeur of Buckingham Palace to the quaint allure of Edinburgh, the UK boasts a captivating blend of history, culture, and exploration.

Not far behind, the United States secures the second spot on the list. With an eclectic range of attractions, from the vibrant city streets of New York to the awe-inspiring landscapes of its national parks, the US caters to a broad spectrum of interests.

In an intriguing twist, the United Arab Emirates claims the third position. Its blend of luxury experiences and cultural immersion has captured the attention of African travellers.

Dubai's architectural marvels, upscale shopping districts, and unique desert landscapes seamlessly fuse tradition and opulence.

This shift towards valuing immersive experiences over material possessions mirrors a global trend.

According to the report, African travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that offer meaningful interactions and cultural engagement, aligning with the wider transformation in travel preferences.

Further insights from the report underscore the pandemic's profound impact on travel behaviour.

The report noted that African travellers now prioritise authentic encounters, cultivating deeper connections with the destinations they explore.

Additionally, the ascent of these three destinations is attributed to improved air connectivity, targeted marketing approaches, and strategic investments in the tourism sector.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

New report ranks UK, US, and UAE as top travel destinations for Africans

