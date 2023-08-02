New report reveals Kenyan MSEs are leading the charge for healthier diets

The report, a result of the joint effort between Wasafiri Consulting Kenya, Village Enterprise, and Shack Dwellers International, has unveiled the significant contributions of MSEs in addressing the country's 'triple burden' of malnutrition - overnutrition (obesity), micronutrient deficiency, and undernutrition.

For over 60 per cent of both rural and urban Kenyan households, daily meals are sourced from micro and small enterprises at local markets. However, despite their critical role in shaping food access and consumption, these businesses have been overlooked, receiving little policy attention and support.

The report further highlights the urgent need to recognise and support MSEs to enhance food system transformation. By providing affordable, healthy, and sustainable food options, these enterprises can tackle the prevailing food crisis in Kenya.

One of the primary factors contributing to low food consumption diversity in Kenyan households is the high cost of food, combined with low household incomes and seasonal availability. Additionally, the shift towards highly-processed foods exacerbates malnutrition issues.

Dr. Hezekiah Agwara, Project Leader and Co-Principal Investigator for Wasafiri, emphasised the necessity of government-led food and nutrition strategies that consider the vital role of small businesses in the food system.

Presenting the research findings at the SME4Nutrition National Stakeholders' Forum in Nairobi, Dr. Agwara urged policymakers to take proactive interventions, including reduced business taxes and food market-targeted subsidies, to support MSEs.

The report recommends forming associations for MSEs to advocate for their issues at the national level. This collaborative approach, involving both the government and county authorities, aims to enhance food system productivity and boost food security by incorporating traditional, highly nutritious foods like millet, sorghum, sweet potatoes, and cassava.

