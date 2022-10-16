RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Nigeria and Morocco collaborate on a $25 billion gas pipeline project

Chinedu Okafor
  • Nigeria and Morocco have proposed an agreement on a $25 billion gas pipeline project.  
  • The project is intended to harness Nigeria’s natural gas.
  • The project is also intended to supply about 3bscfd of gas to several West African states. 

Nigeria and Morocco have decided to work jointly to diversify both parties’ energy economies.

Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited disclosed that the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project is a very progressive idea and is critical to the development of the West African economy.

The GCEO noted the significance of both nations’ cooperation during the signing ceremony of the project’s memoranda of understanding (MoU), which was held in Morocco on Saturday.

“The integration of West African economies through the NMGP is critical for the region’s economic growth. NNPCL is committed to converting the project into functional value for all transit nations.” He remarked.

Amina Benkhadra, director general, of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines of Morocco (ONHYM); Adama Djallo, general manager, Petrosen Holdings of Senegal; and Tourad Abdoul Baghi, director general, SMH of Mauritania, were all in attendance, all of which gave similar remarks to Mele Kyari’s.

The NNPC, Petrosen of Senegal, and the Mauritanian company of hydrocarbons signed four MoUs, in furtherance of the implementation of the NMGP project.

The project is intended to harness Nigeria’s natural gas. This would in turn generate more revenue for the collaborating parties and diversify both regions’ energy markets.

Other inadvertent advantages are the creation of jobs, more energy, diversifying gas export routes, elimination of gas flaring, increased standard of living, and more.

The project is also intended to project will supply about 3bscfd of gas along the West African Coast from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania to Morocco.

