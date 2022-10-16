Nigeria and Morocco collaborate on a $25 billion gas pipeline project

Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited disclosed that the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project is a very progressive idea and is critical to the development of the West African economy.

The GCEO noted the significance of both nations’ cooperation during the signing ceremony of the project’s memoranda of understanding (MoU), which was held in Morocco on Saturday.

“The integration of West African economies through the NMGP is critical for the region’s economic growth. NNPCL is committed to converting the project into functional value for all transit nations.” He remarked.

Amina Benkhadra, director general, of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines of Morocco (ONHYM); Adama Djallo, general manager, Petrosen Holdings of Senegal; and Tourad Abdoul Baghi, director general, SMH of Mauritania, were all in attendance, all of which gave similar remarks to Mele Kyari’s.

The NNPC, Petrosen of Senegal, and the Mauritanian company of hydrocarbons signed four MoUs, in furtherance of the implementation of the NMGP project.

The project is intended to harness Nigeria’s natural gas. This would in turn generate more revenue for the collaborating parties and diversify both regions’ energy markets.

Other inadvertent advantages are the creation of jobs, more energy, diversifying gas export routes, elimination of gas flaring, increased standard of living, and more.