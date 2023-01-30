Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

France has been a popular destination for African students, enrolling about a sixth of all outbound students. Europe, including France, Germany and Portugal, enrols the largest share of African students. The report finds that Europe claims the largest share (27%) of Sub-Saharan African students studying abroad, with France being the main host (14%), followed by Germany and Portugal.

In terms of destination popularity, the report shows that Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe have the most representation of students, with Nigeria being the first. However, the number of Nigerian students abroad has declined by 24% since 2015. Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire have seen significant growth in the number of students seeking education abroad.