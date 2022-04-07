RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Nigeria, Ghana, other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa could experience worsened food insecurity as food inflation soars -IMF

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Nigeria, Ghana, other countries in SSA are most likely to experience worsened food insecurity as food inflation soars -IMF
Nigeria, Ghana, other countries in SSA are most likely to experience worsened food insecurity as food inflation soars -IMF
  • Rising crude oil prices and weather conditions are among the factors driving food inflation in Sub-Saharan Africa.
  • Food inflation could continue to rise in the region, especially if 'inflation expectations become de-anchored'.
  • Food accounts for up to 40% of the consumption basket in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published a report detailing food inflation trends in Sub-Saharan Africa. According to findings by the multilateral lender, food prices are increasingly driving inflation across the region and the situation is proving to be 'hopeless'.

Recommended articles

As you may well know, food items make up around 40% of the consumption basket in sub-Saharan Africa. This explains why high food prices directly impact inflation rates in the region.

READ: Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia and 30 others are on the World Bank's heavily indebted poor countries' list

Using available data obtained from some countries in SSA, the IMF found that between 2019 and late 2021, there was a significant increase in inflation linked directly to higher food prices.

"Food inflation increased throughout 2019, on average, across 20 countries in the region where monthly food price data are available. After remaining stable around 9 percent (year over year) since the beginning of the pandemic, food inflation started to rise again from April this year to some 11 percent in October. The chart below shows how food inflation is outpacing and contributing to the pick-up in overall consumer price inflation in sub-Saharan Africa, which rose to about 9 percent in October, up from around 6 percent in 2019," said a part of the report which was seen by Business Insider Africa.

READ: These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

The IMF also identified some of the factors driving food inflation to include the following:

  • Rising oil prices which raise fertiliser and transportation costs.
  • Weather conditions such as drought which is a serious problem in some African countries.
  • Export restrictions imposed by some major food exporters; stockpiling.
  • Disruption of seed production and labour shortages which was caused by the pandemic.
  • The report also found that certain domestic factors such as exchange rates contribute to food inflation in the region.

READ: 8 African countries with the highest inflation rates

In terms of outlook, the IMF expressed uncertainty. Apparently, there is a possibility that food inflation could moderate if the pandemic-induced global supply chain disruptions are resolved and commodity prices ease up. Otherwise, food inflation could continue to rise, especially if 'inflation expectations become de-anchored'.

The report concluded by noting that high food inflation could potentially worsen the food insecurity already being faced by most countries in sub-Saharan Africa. And as always, this will disproportionately affect the poorest of the poor in these countries. The IMF also recommended a number of solutions towards addressing the problem, including social assistance, access to finance for farmers, dismantling trade barriers, provision of improved seeds, insecticides and fertilisers, etc.

READ: One of Nigeria's biggest and oldest construction companies is diversifying into cashew processing; here's how that is going

Editor's Note: Do note that as at the time the IMF published the report, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict had yet to escalate to its current level. This is why it was not included as a major causative factor.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Focus on Uganda's first public bus network which is aimed at improving transportation in Kampala, other cities

Uganda’s first public bus network will be operated using Optibus and SCINTL