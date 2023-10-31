Nigeria, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, and Tanzania ranked top four in aviation safety in Africa

Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced on Monday that Tanzania has been ranked the fourth safest country in aviation safety in Africa after Nigeria, Kenya, and Cote d'Ivoire, according to East African news outlet Capital FM.

According to the ICAO, Tanzania's aviation safety has risen from 37.8 per cent in 2013 to 69.04 per cent in 2019 and 86.7 per cent in 2023.

Majaliwa said Tanzania scored 86.7 percentage points in an assessment conducted in May 2023 by ICAO, attributing the country’s rising aviation safety to the country's efforts to reinforce aviation safety.

ICAO aviation experts inspected the Kilimanjaro International Airport in Kilimanjaro region, the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, and the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Zanzibar before ranking Tanzania fourth in aviation safety.

Majaliwa said the number of air passengers using Tanzania's airports has increased due to the country's rising aviation safety.

According to him, the number of passengers increased from 1,662,452 in 2003 to 4,614,380 by September 2023. Air cargo also increased from 33,255 tonnes in 2003 to 55,806 tonnes by September 2023.

The objective of the ICAO is to promote global aviation safety by enhancing contracting states’ safety oversight capabilities, through continuous monitoring of states’ safety performances in order to identify safety deficiencies, assess associated safety risks, implement strategies for their mitigation and re-evaluate states’ safety oversight capabilities achieved.

