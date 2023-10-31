The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nigeria, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, and Tanzania ranked top four in aviation safety in Africa

Victor Oluwole
Julius Nyerere International Airport
Julius Nyerere International Airport
  • Tanzania has been ranked fourth in aviation safety in Africa after Nigeria, Kenya, and Cote d'Ivoire.
  • Tanzania scored 86.7 percentage points in an assessment conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in May 2023.
  • Tanzania's aviation safety has been rising from 37.8 per cent in 2013, 69.04 per cent in 2019, to 86.7 per cent in 2023.

Africa's top four countries in aviation safety are Nigeria, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, and Tanzania, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced on Monday that Tanzania has been ranked the fourth safest country in aviation safety in Africa after Nigeria, Kenya, and Cote d'Ivoire, according to East African news outlet Capital FM.

Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa
Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa Google

According to the ICAO, Tanzania's aviation safety has risen from 37.8 per cent in 2013 to 69.04 per cent in 2019 and 86.7 per cent in 2023.

Majaliwa said Tanzania scored 86.7 percentage points in an assessment conducted in May 2023 by ICAO, attributing the country’s rising aviation safety to the country's efforts to reinforce aviation safety.

ICAO aviation experts inspected the Kilimanjaro International Airport in Kilimanjaro region, the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, and the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Zanzibar before ranking Tanzania fourth in aviation safety.

Majaliwa said the number of air passengers using Tanzania's airports has increased due to the country's rising aviation safety.

According to him, the number of passengers increased from 1,662,452 in 2003 to 4,614,380 by September 2023. Air cargo also increased from 33,255 tonnes in 2003 to 55,806 tonnes by September 2023.

The objective of the ICAO is to promote global aviation safety by enhancing contracting states’ safety oversight capabilities, through continuous monitoring of states’ safety performances in order to identify safety deficiencies, assess associated safety risks, implement strategies for their mitigation and re-evaluate states’ safety oversight capabilities achieved.

ICAO also emphasises on the importance of safety risk management, safety management system obligations, accident and incident investigation, hazard identification and risk assessment and management of safety risks.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

Nigeria, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, and Tanzania ranked top four in aviation safety in Africa

