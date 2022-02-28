Nigeria gives new date for the launch of its much anticipated national airline

While speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria over the weekend, the Director General of the ICRC, Mr Michael Ohiani, said President Muhammadu Buhari has given a presidential approval to the new deadline. He also noted that part of the plan is to launch Nigeria Air before the end of President Buhari's tenure.

In the meantime, Business Insider Africa understands that the ICRC is working closely with Nigeria's aviation ministry towards meeting the deadline.

“I want to assure the Nigerian public that we are working round the clock to get it operational. We are working with the Ministry of Aviation and we have just gotten a presidential approval.

“We will get the concessionaire, once we have gotten the concessionaire which is a major step, the issue of operation will now follow... I can assure you that before the end of this administration, Air Nigeria will start flying,” Mr Ohiani said.

Nigeria has repeatedly pushed back the launch of the national airline since the project was first announced. President Muhammadu used the airline as a campaign promise years ago, and Nigerians have been awaiting its launch since 2018. In November 2021, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika assured that the airline would finally become operational in April 2022. It may not come as a surprise to many people if the new date eventually gets pushed back as well.

READ: This airline has the most expensive ticket fares in Africa