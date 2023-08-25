The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Nigeria reports a very impressive employment rate

Chinedu Okafor
Factors-that-influence-the-level-of-Employment-in-Nigeria
Factors-that-influence-the-level-of-Employment-in-Nigeria
  • NBS reports 75% employment among the working-age population, a stark improvement from 2020's 33% joblessness rate. 
  • NBS alters criteria, now counting all those engaged in paid activities for at least an hour weekly as employed, compared to a previous 20-hour threshold. 
  • KPMG's contrasting report predicts Nigeria's unemployment rate to surge from 37.7% in 2022 to 40.6% in 2023, contradicting NBS's positive findings.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of Nigeria reported that at the end of March, three out of every four Nigerians of working age were employed.

Recommended articles

This, as reported by the BBC, is in stark contrast to the most recent data, which revealed that one in three Nigerians who were able to and actively seeking a job were unable to find one as of the end of 2020.

However, what seems to be a substantial decline in unemployment is not what it seems. It was anticipated that the results would significantly alter after the NBS indicated that it was updating its methodology to comply with International Labour Organization (ILO) standards.

The fact that all people of working age who participate in any activity for pay or profit for at least one hour a week are now considered to be employed is one of the significant changes. In the past, a minimum of 20 hours of work each week was the standard for employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the survey, just 12% of Nigerians who were employed as of March owned their own businesses or worked in agriculture. It is also expected to cause controversy because it was done before the end of May when a new administration took office and eliminated a decades-long gasoline subsidy.

Additionally, the government has eased currency limitations, which has caused a surge in commodity prices. The people most negatively impacted by these changes are small companies and those with modest incomes. The closing of businesses and how employees had to quit working due to expensive transportation costs have been covered by the local media.

In addition, the NBS analysis stands in contrast to a KPMG report that was published earlier this year. According to the research, Nigeria already had an alarmingly high percentage of unemployment and that number was expected to increase.

The worldwide audit and tax consultancy firm KPMG predicted that Nigeria's unemployment rate will increase to 40.6% in 2023 from 37.7% in 2022. This was revealed in the organization's International Global Economic Outlook report - H1 2023, which was released in April.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigeria reports a very impressive employment rate

Nigeria reports a very impressive employment rate

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023

10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest

Nigeria promises its citizens affordable commuting with electric vehicle rollout

Nigeria promises its citizens affordable commuting with electric vehicle rollout

The importance of harnessing youth collaboration in creating social impact and advancing sustainable solutions – Mumbi Keega

The importance of harnessing youth collaboration in creating social impact and advancing sustainable solutions – Mumbi Keega

Brazil’s president calls for a renewed relationship with Africa

Brazil’s president calls for a renewed relationship with Africa

Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

Kenya’s President plans to speak with TikTok CEO as debate on the ban of TikTok intensifies

Kenya’s President plans to speak with TikTok CEO as debate on the ban of TikTok intensifies

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

East African Community

The East African Community is set to add on a new country that applied to join since 2012

Mwanza City, Tanzania

Tanzania at the risk of more economic hardship

An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

Top 10 African nations where inflation spiked the most from January to July

10 African countries where inflation spiked the most from January to July