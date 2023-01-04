ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Nigeria rounds off 2022 with a huge loss in its foreign reserves

Chinedu Okafor
CBN Forex
CBN Forex
  • Nigeria’s foreign reserves jumped down in 2022 from what it was in 2021.
  • During the year, the country lost $3.43 billion in its foreign reserves. 
  • Nigeria has also been dealing with a decline in its foreign direct investments since the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The year 2022 for the Nigerian economy was turbulent, to say the least.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

While some sectors of the economy grew, others took a dip, and the general standard of living for the average Nigerian became costlier.

The year economically was not the best for the giants of Africa, and a loss in Nigeria’s foreign reserves reiterates this point.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the country’s foreign reserves closed out in 2022 at $37.1 billion. This denotes that the reserves which closed out at $40.52 billion in 2021, not only failed to grow but recorded a $3.43 billion loss in the year under review.

This loss could be a result of the financial gymnastics the Central Bank tried to pull off last year in the country’s official FX market, in an ironic attempt to salvage the country's currency value.

According to Nairametrics, one of Nigeria's financial news agencies, “the $3.43 billion loss in Nigeria’s foreign reserves can be attributed to the constant intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria at the official FX market in a bid to defend the local currency.

Despite the intervention, the exchange rate at the Importers and Exporters window depreciated by 5.7% in 2022, closing the year at N461.5/$1 compared to N435/$1 recorded as of the close of trade in the previous year.

Also, the exchange rate at the parallel market depreciated by 23.1% to an average of N735/$1 in a highly volatile year that saw the exchange surge to N900/$1 in November.”

The Nigerian currency during the year was also subject to a new redesign which the Central Bank deduced would fix some of the complications plaguing the country’s financial market.

The report also noted that Nigeria's Foreign direct investments (FDI) have fallen severely since the covid-19 pandemic, falling to record levels.

The National Bureau of Statistics showed the FDI at $302.13 million as FDI between January and June 2022, which is glaringly lower than what Nigeria had pre-pandemic. In 2019, during the same period, Nigeria recorded an FDI of $429.72 million and in 2018, Nigeria had an FDI of $507.96 million.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Canada bans foreigners from buying homes after home prices surged

Canada bans foreigners from buying homes after home prices surged

Nigeria rounds off 2022 with a huge loss in its foreign reserves

Nigeria rounds off 2022 with a huge loss in its foreign reserves

Suspension on trading KQ shares extended for another 12 months - NSE

Suspension on trading KQ shares extended for another 12 months - NSE

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022

African Artifacts that have been returned in the past year

African Artifacts that have been returned in the past year

5 taxes that await Kenyans & businesses in 2023

5 taxes that await Kenyans & businesses in 2023

Here are the best African destinations to visit in 2023, according to CNN

Here are the best African destinations to visit in 2023, according to CNN

Better days ahead: Kenyans optimistic of manageable 2023 after unga, rice price announcement

Better days ahead: Kenyans optimistic of manageable 2023 after unga, rice price announcement

Tanzania’s $2.2 billion trade route to DRC threatens Kenya’s trade influence in East Africa - experts say

Tanzania’s $2.2 billion trade route to DRC threatens Kenya’s trade influence in East Africa - experts say

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

City fireworks have always burst spectacularly over the multi-coloured dome of the Kigali Convention Centre

7 fastest-growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to IMF

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

German-African Business Summit in Nairobi

Europe’s largest economy Germany plans to make larger investments in Africa come 2023

Aliko Dangote

Dangote and others invested billions in rehabilitating dozens of Nigerian road networks in 4 years