RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Nigeria signs a new oil deal with South Korea

Chinedu Okafor
An oil refinery in Kaduna
An oil refinery in Kaduna
  • Nigeria and South Korea have signed up together to strike a major oil deal. 
  • The deal obligates the Chinese company Daewoo to repair the Kaduna refinery. 
  • The Kaduna refinery has the capacity to produce 110,000 barrels per day.

The federal government of Nigeria has just struck a deal with South Korea.

Read Also

A spokesperson for the Nigerian government disclosed on Thursday that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) just finalized a deal with Daewoo Group of South Korea to rehabilitate the Kaduna Refinery.

The spokesperson noted that the president of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the signing which took place on the sidelines of the 2022 World Bio Summit on Thursday in Seoul, South Korea.

Nigeria currently imports its finished fuel products, despite having a number of refineries. The Kaduna refinery has the capacity to produce 110,000 barrels per day and stands as one of the four dormant refineries in the Nigerian government’s possession.

During the signing, the president of Nigeria gave his remark, noting that he understands how admirable the competence of the partner company is.

“Daewoo Group has massive investments in the automobile, maritime, and other sectors of our economy.” He said

“I am also aware that Daewoo is currently engaged in the execution of the NLNG train seven project and also constructing sea-going LPG vessels for NNPC and her partners.” He concluded.

Currently, the biggest state refinery is in Port Harcourt, and as the Kaduna refinery would soon be, it is, at this moment undergoing repairs by Tecnimont of Italy.

The government says it expects the plant to start production by December.

The Federal Executive Council in August last year approved the award of the contract for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna Refineries at the combined total sum of $1.5 billion.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigeria signs a new oil deal with South Korea

Nigeria signs a new oil deal with South Korea

Safest way to shop and pay for subscriptions online, no ATM card needed

Safest way to shop and pay for subscriptions online, no ATM card needed

5 of the worst economic complications the Sub-Sharan region of Africa is currently experiencing

5 of the worst economic complications the Sub-Sharan region of Africa is currently experiencing

Meta says it's laying off staff and easing off hiring to reduce costs – but will keep pumping billions into Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse

Meta says it's laying off staff and easing off hiring to reduce costs – but will keep pumping billions into Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg says Instagram Reels are booming despite celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slamming the app for being like TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg says Instagram Reels are booming despite celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slamming the app for being like TikTok

Universal boss 'would love to see' an all-female 'Fast & Furious' spin-off movie

Universal boss 'would love to see' an all-female 'Fast & Furious' spin-off movie

Offloading climate responsibility on the victims of climate change [Interview]

Offloading climate responsibility on the victims of climate change [Interview]

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Is options investment legal in Kenya?

Is options investment legal in Kenya?

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Africa atlas

5 outrageous reasons foreign countries are denying Africans visa

Nigerian Visa

Nigerians have been barred from entering the UAE and here’s what we know

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Africa’s richest man Dangote launches a personal crusade against foreign textile dealers in Nigeria

Meet the 13 most popular African podcasters selected to receive $100K from Spotify

Meet the 13 most popular African podcasters selected to receive $100K from Spotify