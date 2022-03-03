RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Nigerian entrepreneur and co-founder of fintech startup Kippa, Jephtah Chidozie-Uche invited to join Forbes Technology Council

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
Jephtah Chidozie-Uche
Jephtah Chidozie-Uche
  • Jephtah will represent the Nigerian tech ecosystem in the Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CTOs, CIOs, and Technology Executives.
  • Members are chosen for the depth and diversity of their experience and a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics.

Jephtah Chidozie-Uche, co-Founder and CTO of Kippa, the fast-growing fintech start-up, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only organisation for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Recommended articles

As one of the latest members of the Forbes Technology Council, Jephtah will collaborate with other talented technology professionals from around the world, and raise awareness of the expertise of Nigeria’s technology community. Jephtah will also help promote the important socio-economic impacts of innovative Nigerian technologies whilst highlighting the sector's challenges through thought leadership and networking opportunities with other industry experts.

Members selected by the Forbes Technology Council’s review committee are chosen for the depth and diversity of their experience, and a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours. Over the course of his professional career, Jephtah has gained global expertise in software engineering design and development across Africa and the US. Most recently, Jephtah co-founded Kippa, a digital business and financial management solutions platform for African SMEs. Previously, Jephtah built and developed a conversational AI tool for healthcare patients with healthtech firm MOBicure. Jephtah held various other roles in software and product engineering, and was a Technical Fellow for the Machine Learning department at Curators University for three years, Africa’s first impact university for mission-driven social entrepreneurs.

Jephtah Chidozie-Uche said: “I am honoured to join the Forbes Technology Council and proud to be invited to join a community that includes visionary technology leaders that I admire. I am looking forward to representing the Nigerian tech community and highlighting Africa’s proprietary technologies on a global scale. Nigeria is the biggest tech hub on the continent, home to some of the most innovative and talented minds in technology, solving some of the most crucial socioeconomic issues of our time. Yet across Africa, the tech sector still faces a number of systemic barriers to development. Through the network with Forbes Technology Council, I hope to stimulate conversation about the actions we can take to better support the technology sector in emerging markets like Nigeria.”

“We are honoured to welcome Jephtah into the community,” said Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars starting today

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars

10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

Paga announces official launch in Ethiopia following regulatory approval

Paga announces official launch in Ethiopia following regulatory approval

Nigeria gives new date for the launch of its much anticipated national airline

Nigeria plans to finally launch its much awaited national airline in 2023