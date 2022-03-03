Nigerian entrepreneur and co-founder of fintech startup Kippa, Jephtah Chidozie-Uche invited to join Forbes Technology Council

As one of the latest members of the Forbes Technology Council, Jephtah will collaborate with other talented technology professionals from around the world, and raise awareness of the expertise of Nigeria’s technology community. Jephtah will also help promote the important socio-economic impacts of innovative Nigerian technologies whilst highlighting the sector's challenges through thought leadership and networking opportunities with other industry experts.

Members selected by the Forbes Technology Council’s review committee are chosen for the depth and diversity of their experience, and a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours. Over the course of his professional career, Jephtah has gained global expertise in software engineering design and development across Africa and the US. Most recently, Jephtah co-founded Kippa, a digital business and financial management solutions platform for African SMEs. Previously, Jephtah built and developed a conversational AI tool for healthcare patients with healthtech firm MOBicure. Jephtah held various other roles in software and product engineering, and was a Technical Fellow for the Machine Learning department at Curators University for three years, Africa’s first impact university for mission-driven social entrepreneurs.

Jephtah Chidozie-Uche said: “I am honoured to join the Forbes Technology Council and proud to be invited to join a community that includes visionary technology leaders that I admire. I am looking forward to representing the Nigerian tech community and highlighting Africa’s proprietary technologies on a global scale. Nigeria is the biggest tech hub on the continent, home to some of the most innovative and talented minds in technology, solving some of the most crucial socioeconomic issues of our time. Yet across Africa, the tech sector still faces a number of systemic barriers to development. Through the network with Forbes Technology Council, I hope to stimulate conversation about the actions we can take to better support the technology sector in emerging markets like Nigeria.”