Nigerian FG promises to pay reparations to 500,000 Nigerian refugees in Chad, Niger, Cameroon

  • Nigeria FG disclosed that 500,000 Nigerian refugees are awaiting payment of reparation
  • Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim announced that payments would be made before the end of Buhari’s tenure 
  • Governor of Borno State, revealed that over 90,000 repentant Boko Haram ISWAP have surrendered

The Federal commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, has disclosed that about 500,000 Nigerians are awaiting repatriation from Chad, Cameroon, and Niger Republic.

The commissioner made this known Sunday at an event coming off the heels of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The theme of the event was “Strengthening Resilience and Sustaining Development: A Humanitarian Development Peace Approach to Leaving No One Behind.” And a number of Nigerian leaders took to the stand.

Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim announced that reparations would be made to the refugees before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Addressing the attendants which comprised of President Muhammadu Buhari, Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Martin Griffiths, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, governors and other dignitaries, she said;

“As you have heard, there is a presidential committee on repatriation in the north-east. The committee is to complement the technical working group on repatriation, which is chaired by the commission. And it’s a process that has been ongoing. We have started repatriation, we are experiencing involuntary returns.So it’s going to happen before the end of Mr President’s tenure we would have brought everybody back home. And there’s funding.”

She went on adding “We have almost about 500,000 awaiting repatriation. The next batch will consist of 1,000 people and like I told you it’s spontaneous returns that happening now and we’re looking after them as they come back. They are coming from Niger, Chad and Cameroon.” She concluded.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, revealed that over 90,000 repentant Boko Haram ISWAP terrorists have voluntarily surrendered to the Army for disarmament, de-radicalization and reintegration. He told the attendants that this was unprecedented as such a turn of events have never happened in the history of the world;

“I want to bring to the notice of this gathering that within the last one year, Borno State government, and indeed the federal government has so far received over 90,000 repentant Boko Haram and ISWAP members. “This has never happened anywhere in the world.

In the history of the world, the insurgency is coming to an end. I’ve started seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Peace to the end tire north east subregion entails peace to the entire Europe, peace to the entire Europe means to the entire world.”

